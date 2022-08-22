CLINTON – The Clinton City Council has appointed Lyons district businessman Pat Determan to fill an open at-large seat on the City Council.
The council made its decision at the conclusion of a three-hour special session Monday night in which each of six applicants answered questions posed by council members. Alongside Determan they included Kathryn Wynn-Calvin, Patrick Jones, Lester Shields, Jeremy Peters and David Vickers. Erin George had submitted her application, but rescinded it, according to city officials.
Determan’s appointment to the seat, made after a motion from Ward 2 Councilman Cody Seeley and seconded by Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns, was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Ward 1 Councilman Bill Schemers voting no.
Determan will fill the seat vacated by former At-Large Councilwoman Nancy Witt, who resigned in late July. Witt was elected to the council last fall, but submitted her resignation following the death of her husband earlier this year.
Determan is a life-long resident of Clinton and has owned the Lyons Filling Station for 16 years. He serves on the Lyons Business Professional Association Board, served with Riverboat Days/Jaycees-sponsored events, is a Grow Clinton member, and is involved in the Lyons Catfish Tournament and Clinton Junior Baseball.
He told the council he is focused on business growth and creating North River Drive, which would extend Riverview Drive to the Lyons District. He said Clinton always seems to be behind Dubuque by 5 to 10 years, although he said the city is doing better and catching up.
“We have an ace in the hole with the Sawmill Museum,” he said, adding that the Mississippi River is the city’s best asset.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “And I want to be a part of it.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said each of the six applicants is strong and could serve on the council. He encouraged the applicants to consider serving on a city board or commission and to run for a council seat in the future.
“We would like to see all five of you involved in the city in one fashion or another,” he said.
