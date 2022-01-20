CLINTON — A member of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors has announced he is running for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Tom Determann, a Republican from Clinton, announced his campaign for the newly formed Iowa House District 69 on Thursday. Determann will be seeking his first term in the Iowa House.
Iowa House District 69 will cover the eastern portion of Clinton County, including the city of Clinton, Camanche, Goose Lake, and Andover. Currently, a portion of the new District 69 is represented by Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who represents District 98, and Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, who represents District 97.
Under the redistricting plan approved by the Iowa Legislature, Wolfe's District 98 will be in District 69. Mommsen, whose seat is up for re-election in 2023 will represent the new District 70.
Determann has served the Clinton area both as a Clinton City Council member and currently is a County Supervisor. Prior to holding elected office he ran Determann Industries, a transportation and logistics company based in Camanche.
“I’ve worked hard at the local level to keep our budget in check, help our local business and industry to thrive, and keep taxes low,” said Determann. “I hope to take those experiences to the Statehouse and be an effective advocate for my district.”
He lives in Clinton with his wife, Judy. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.
