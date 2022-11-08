CLINTON – Tom Determann, a Republican from Camanche, has won his bid to represent House District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Determann received 5,917 votes; opponent Jennifer Hansen, a Democrat from Clinton, received 4,751 votes.
“It’s been a long election,” Determann said when learning of his win while at the Clinton AMVETS Post 28 on Tuesday night. “I’d just like to thank everyone for voting for me, and now we’ll move on to more jobs and less taxes and a four-lane Highway 30.”
The seat has been filled for nearly 12 years by State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Clinton attorney who was elected to the Iowa House in 2010 and chose not to run for re-election. Instead, she will retire from her Statehouse seat at the end of her sixth term.
The area Wolfe represents when she was elected in 2010 was known as House District 26, became District 98 in 2013, but under a redistricting plan signed into law in November 2021, will become House District 69 in January 2023.
District 69 includes the city of Clinton and Camanche, Center, Deep Creek, Elk River, and Hampshire townships. Determann won all precincts with the exception of Clinton 2-1.
Hansen also won the absentee vote, receiving 2,538 votes to Determann’s 1,798.
Determann has served on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors since 2017 and currently serves as its board chairman. Prior to that he served on the Clinton City Council and has been involved over the years leading the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce board and its Government Affairs Committee, and is past chairman of the Clinton Regional Development Corp. board. He currently serves on the U.S. 30 Coalition as its vice chairman, working to get U.S. 30 completely four-laned across the state of Iowa.
Determann’s county Supervisor seat will be filled by appointment. Residents also could petition for a special election.
