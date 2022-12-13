CLINTON — Clinton County's Board of Supervisors chairman has submitted his resignation from the three-member board as he prepares to be sworn into the Iowa House of Representatives next month.
Supervisor Tom Determann, a Republican who will represent Iowa House District 69 when he is sworn into office Jan. 9, will resign from the Board of Supervisors effective Dec. 31. The announcement of his resignation was made at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Determann's current Supervisor term runs through 2024.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker on Monday said residents interested in filling the Supervisors' upcoming vacancy can submit letters of interest and resumes to the Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee through 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Interested candidates can submit letters of interest and/or resumes to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. Third St., Box 2957, Clinton, IA, 52732 or email them to auditor@clintoncounty-ia.gov. To be considered for appointment, an applicant must be a resident of Clinton County for 60 days prior to appointment and be least 18 years old.
Under state law, a special board composed of the county’s auditor, recorder and treasurer decides whether a special election or an appointment process will be used to fill a Supervisor vacancy.
The Supervisor Vacancy Committee, comprised of Van Lancker, County Treasurer Dustin Johnson and County Recorder Scott Judd, met Nov. 21 to decide whether it would use the appointment process or set a special election. The committee on a 2-1 vote, with Van Lancker voting no, decided to use the appointment process.
Van Lancker, a Democrat, supported a special election, saying two years to fill out a term is a long time to serve and whomever fills the seat will be part of developing two county budgets and make major upcoming decisions, including those concerning solar development and a pipeline.
Johnson and Judd, both of whom are Republicans, voted for using the appointment process. Judd said the Vacancy Board wants to see the best person put forward to fill the position.
The Supervisor Vacancy Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 to work toward selecting a candidate and will make the appointment Jan. 4.
Even though an appointment will be made, residents still can seek a special election after the appointment is announced. Those interested in a special election to fill the vacancy can file a petition with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office with at least 1,699 signatures. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint was published or within 14 days after the appointment was made, whichever is later.
