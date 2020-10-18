CLINTON — Clinton County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Tom Determann is running for re-election on the board.
Determann, a Republican, was elected to a four year term that expires at the end of this year. He is challenged by former Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown, who is running as a Democrat.
“Four years ago, I decided to run for county supervisor for the purpose of overseeing the tax dollars of Clinton County citizens to make sure there is no waste,” Determann said. “Having served as your county supervisor for the past four years, I have lowered the tax levy over 50 cents per thousand. I am running for a second term so thatI can continue to keep a watchful eye on the county budget making sure that the county operates with a balanced budget without spending down reserves.”
Determann’s top priority remains job creation, not only bringing new business and industry to the county but also helping existing businesses grow and prosper. He believes the county needs to “hold the line” on taxes. He has been working for many years on the completion of a four lane Highway 30 from DeWitt to Lisbon.
“As a supervisor, I will continue to push fo this completion, thereby immensely improving the opportunities for growth in Clinton County,” Determann said. “Most importantly, I believe that government at all levels needs to be more responsive to its electorate, and it is my goal to do just that. Working together, we can find fiscally sound solutions for all our county residents without furthering burdening them with higher taxes.“
Determann said pressing issues the county faces is population loss and providing essential services to county residents with a declining tax base. The solution to stopping the loss of population and loss of tax base starts with growth, Determann said. Determann notes he helped implement the Home Base Iowa Program and student loan assistance program. The Home Base Iowa program incentivizes veterans to live in the county. Over 40 veterans have taken advantage of the program since its inception, Determann said. The student loan assistance program provides new residents of the county $1 per day from the county for living in the county. Residents are also eligible to receive another $1 per day from the cities of Clinton, DeWitt and Camanche if they reside in one of the cities, he said. Determann added new residents can also receive an additional $1 from the school districts if they teach in one of the county school systems.
“This could amount of $90 per month toward the reduction of their student debt and is applied to their student loan,” Determann said.
Determann noted two of the most pressing social issues the county is facing are mental health and substance abuse. The need for funding new services to address complex mental health needs and services has been mandated on the county and region without any financial support from the state, Determann said.
”This is known as an unfunded mandate and the solution must come from the state level,” Determann said. “The state currently allows our region to fund $9.5 million but the spending is $12.5 million, creating a huge shortfall.”
Determann believes the state per capital rate for mental health services needs to be raised. He would prefer direct state funding of mental health services rather than the citizens of Clinton County supporting the programs as a property tax levy, Determann said.
Determann said his perspective is a businessman who understands the importance of a balanced budget and operating the business efficiently so payroll is met at the end of each week. He has been involved in politics for the last 30 years as an informed and active businessman, he said. He added he has traveled numerous times to Des Moines and Washington D.C. to meet with representatives and senators as an advocate for Clinton County. He served on the Clinton City Council for three years prior to being elected four years ago as a county supervisor, Determann noted.
“This has provided me with knowledge as to the vast differences between city and county operations,” Determann said. “I bring these attributes to the office of the supervisor and treat the operations of the county with the same respect as I would my own business. I am a fiscal conservative who believes in fewer taxes, fewer regulations and less government.”
