DEWITT — A building that dominates the downtown DeWitt skyline could soon have a new use.
Bush Construction, of Davenport, has an offer on the table to purchase the former Iowa Mutual Building and turn it into 57 market-rate apartment units of varying size, including 13 studio, 39 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments, said Bush Construction Vice President of Project Development Bryce Henderson. Rent will range between $740 and $1,775 per month depending on the size of the apartment and its location within the building.
The total investment comes in at around $13.5 million.
The plan, Henderson said, is to use the building strictly for residential, but he said the structure’s layout could lend itself to a commercial or retail tenant if the opportunity presented itself.
“DeWitt is a great community to raise a family in, and the downtown has a lot of local amenities attractive to residents,” Henderson said.
The former Iowa Mutual Insurance building, located at 509 Ninth St. in DeWitt, was built in 1924 to house the company. The structure has been vacant for over a year since Iowa Mutual merged with Encova, and employees working at the site were transitioned to remote work.
“The nice thing is the building has been well maintained,” Henderson said. “Iowa Mutual and Encova have done a fantastic job. The wide-open floor plan of the office means we have a blank canvas to help lay out the apartments.”
Bush Construction should close on the building’s sale in May if all goes well, Henderson said. Construction could begin as early as this fall.
“You start off with the best intentions and then life throws you curveballs, but I anticipate an 11-month construction period,” Henderson said.
The apartments will be marketed starting in early 2022 with an estimated opening date of August or September 2022.
City buys in
The project will require investment from the city to come to fruition.
According to the Beacon Schneider online real estate site maintained by the county, the 43,340-square-feet, L-shaped facility is valued at just under $2 million.
As it does with many other projects, the city plans to offer property tax rebates to help get the project off the ground. The city’s urban renewal plan says it will commit up to $900,000 in tax increment financing to help the development come to fruition.
TIF is a government capital improvement tool that subsidizes projects by rebating a portion of their property taxes over time to help finance the development. In exchange, the city sees bigger tax coffers on the horizon.
The use of TIF does not affect the city’s tax rate.
“We are not borrowing money to pay them back, they pay us (the full property taxes owed) and we write them a check back,” Lindner said. “Why do we do that? Because … after 10 years (of rebates) we’ve gone from a building that’s worth $2 million to (more).”
Having a potential buyer for the property couldn’t have come at a better time, Lindner said, as Encova recently told the city it will stop committing money to care for the building.
“The time between the (property) being a nice building and becoming an eyesore could be three years, or it could be five,” Lindner said.
Economic impact
A project of this magnitude could have a two-fold, positive ripple effect in DeWitt.
For one, Lindner said, having around 50 additional apartments in the downtown district would be a valuable attraction tool.
It would have an incredible added value (to downtown),” Lindner said. “Whether there is a commercial tenant or 50-plus apartment units, it means 75-125 more people downtown, in and out, every day. That’s huge, and it gets us back to when Iowa Mutual was operating there.
“(The difference is) with apartments, this traffic stays. People live here, and shop here, and eat here. (Living) in the third story, having big windows, and looking across at the library and downtown, it makes it a higher end apartment. For us, it’s pretty intriguing; It’s something we have zero of.”
Bush Construction recently finished a similar apartment-building refurbishment in downtown Muscatine, Henderson said. The former Hershey Bank building was renovated into 25 market-rate apartments and commercial/retail space. That project cost around $7 million and also utilized TIF.
Bush Construction also has proposed renovating the Lafayette Apartments at Sixth Avenue South and Second Street in Clinton, a project that would come in at around $18.5 million. The city has agreed to see what funding sources and incentives are available.
Building history
Due to the building’s historical nature, Bush Construction is applying to have the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Henderson expects the nomination to be approved. The distinction qualifies the project for state and federal tax credits that can help attract more investors.
If the building is on the National Register of Historic Places, it will be Bush Construction’s obligation to keep the building’s outside appearance as original as possible.
Iowa Mutual’s presence in DeWitt dates to the turn of the 20th century when the first Iowa Mutual office was in founder George Morris Smith’s own kitchen, according to the “Images of America: Clinton County,” which was compiled by the Clinton County Historical Commission and published in 2004.
Smith was a farmer and a former teacher who had a modest vision to help protect DeWitt-area farmers from catastrophic fire losses.
Smith brought together a group of investors to raise the $100,000 needed to form the Iowa Assessment Mutual Fire Insurance Association that later operated under multiple monikers before ultimately becoming Iowa Mutual Insurance Company.
Before long, Smith not only was selling policies to farmers, but he was providing coverage for buildings and merchants in the city.
By 1924, the company had prospered enough that it could erect the building at 509 Ninth St., according to “Images of America: Clinton County.” The structure was relatively massive because it was housing just 30 employees at the time.
Multiple additions were built onto the structure. In 1950, during the post-World War II economic boom, a wing was constructed onto the east side. Then, in 1975, the complex’s footprint nearly doubled when its newest portion was built to the south and connected to the older building with a skywalk. The newest addition housed executive offices and data-processing equipment, as well as a parking garage, according to “Time Honored,” a publication published by Iowa Mutual celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Commented
