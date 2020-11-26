CLINTON — The developer who turned Washington Middle School into an apartment complex plans to build about 30, two-bedroom housing units in nearby Mount Pleasant Park.
Chris Ales of Ales & Company in Davenport asked the Clinton City Council on Tuesday for an option agreement to purchase the 8.67-acre property that was formerly known for Chautauqua assemblies and seances.
The Mount Pleasant Park Stock Company was incorporated in 1884 with the purpose of creating Mount Pleasant Park for use by the Iowa Conference of Spiritualists as a camp-meeting ground "and for educational and scientific purposes," the Notice of Incorporation said.
Sarah Jane Kimball of Jones County described the site in 1883 as "a pleasant grove on the bluffs back some distance from the river." In 1884, Kimball wrote in her diary that she'd been to a good seance there and saw spirits of Mary Farley, Charlie Kimball and Aunt Mary.
The Spiritualists vacated the property in 2013 when it was sold for unpaid taxes. Clinton County assigned the tax sale certificate to the city in February 2019, and the city began looking for a buyer.
Ales first approached the council with his plan in October. He agreed to the city's terms of $110,000 plus $20,000 for demolition, the demolition of all existing buildings within 90 days of closing and improvements of $1 million assessed value, Brooke said.
In addition, Ales proposed moving the entrance to the property from Bluff Boulevard, which is heavily traveled, to the less-busy Ike's Peak Road.
"The project would be mixed income," Ales said in October. "We’d have individuals at 30- and 40% of the area median income. We'd have a few at 60, and then, under the new rules that are out, that were not in place when we developed the Washington School, we can now use those same tax credit funds and market to individuals at 80% of the area median income."
Ales is seeking a 9% federal tax credit rather than a 4%, "which means we get twice as much money," he said. The additional subsidy will allow Ales to set aside 10% of the units as unrestricted, renting at market rate.
"As we leased up the Washington School we found that there were, in fact, a number of individuals that were slightly over the 60% of the area median income limit that we had, so we know there's a market out there."
Ales will apply for federal tax credits in March, he said. Funds will be awarded in August, and Ales hopes to close on the property in the fall of 2021. The developer is confident that the project will be awarded federal funding.
Ales has built duplexes and quadplexes, he said, but his last project was triplexes. "It went over very well," Ales said. "I think it looks nice.
"We would plan to build something very similar to that here, and I think the site lends itself well to that."
Ales provided the city a conceptual site plan and floor plans for the three-unit buildings Tuesday. He's calling the development Cottage Bluff.
City Administrator Matt Brooks noted that the development will have "lots and lots of trees," a clubhouse, picnic tables and grilling areas.
"They look terrific," Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns told Ales. Kearns was disappointed in October that plans didn't include garages, but Tuesday Kearns said, "I think its going to turn out really nice."
The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be earmarked for residents 55 and older, Brooke said Wednesday. The city won't have to pay for the infrastructure; Ales plans to build the sewer, storm drainage system and roads and keep them private, Brooke said.
The city will conduct a public hearing on an option agreement with Ales & Company during its next council meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Clinton City Hall.
