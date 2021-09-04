CLINTON — The welcoming demeanor of city officials convinced developer Colin Woods to build 240 luxury townhomes on the west end of Clinton.
Valley Bluff Townhomes is one of several housing projects in process in Clinton.
Valley Bluff Townhomes continues building eastward as people take up residence in the finished western units near Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
Woods and his wife Paula own Diamond Builders, based in Long Grove. “We’ve been parts of similar developments,” Woods said in October. “This will be the first one we’ve done entirely like this on our own.”
Woods was introduced to the property on Valley West Drive across from The Landing Addition by Realtors Dan Jefferies and Steve Howes. The Realtors form Valley Bluff Corporation, which purchased the land on the west side of Clinton about 14 years ago.
They added infrastructure and sold the property in pieces to interested parties such as Wild Rose Casino and Resort, the Ford dealership, owners of The Landing housing development, Mercy Clinic and a bank.
Woods purchased the land east of South 28th Street under the name Valley Bluff Townhomes in November 2019. The Clinton City Council approved the plat in June 2020.
“We’ve been looking for a place to do this, and Clinton looked like the place to go,” said Woods in October. “There’s a need there.
“Clinton was very welcoming and excited to have us. The [City] Council has been great to work with.” First Central State Bank of Clinton is backing the project, Woods said.
The entire project will take about 2 1/2 years to complete, Woods said.
The two-story townhomes have two- and three-bedroom options with attached two-car garages. Multiple zero-entry ranch homes feature one- and two-bedroom layouts and units with attached one-car garages.
Each home will have granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-home washers and dryers and private rear patios with grills.
The development will eventually include a community center, a large outdoor recreation area and a dog park.
Wilson Lofts
In June, city officials, investors and interested residents gathered at the historic Wilson Building on Fifth Avenue South to celebrate the beginning of a renovation that had been planned for five years.
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, a non-profit organization based in Rock Island, Illinois, will spend $13.88 million to create Wilson Lofts, an apartment complex with commercial incubators on the ground floor.
The Wilson Lofts will have 33 residential rental units offering two-story, townhome apartments, lofts of 504 square feet and one- and two-bedroom rental units from 660 to 1,330 square feet.
Twenty-six units will be market rate, and seven are designated as workforce housing for people earning up to 80% of the area median income, which is about $44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Makers on 5th, a retail and business incubator designed to help start-up entrepreneurs, will occupy the ground floor of the Lofts. Clinton Culinary, the kitchen incubator, will provide a commercial kitchen and incubator spaces for start-up culinary businesses, Economic Growth Corporation President Brian Hollenback said in June.
Bush Construction is visible at the construction site, dropping debris through a yellow tube to dumpsters behind a fenced area of Fifth Avenue South.
JC Penney occupied the building until 1999. Its sign was uncovered during the renovation.
The City of Clinton amended its development agreement with Economic Growth in April, giving the company more time to complete the project which, according to the original 2015 agreement, was supposed to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.
The renovation is now expected to be finished by the end of 2022.
Riverstone Crossing
Bill Wilford purchased a 22-acre plot of land from P and B Ventures in March of 2020 for $270,000 with a plan to build 1,500-square-foot villas and custom homes priced at $250,000 to $350,000.
The new housing development is north of Springdale Cemetery. Springdale Cemetery Company and P and B Ventures subdivided the property it designated Springdale Crossing Subdivision in 2012, according to the dedication of plat filed in the Clinton County Recorder’s Office.
Springdale Cemetery Company deeded the property to P and B Ventures in March of 2013. P and B sold the property to Riverstone Development in March 2020.
The First Addition plat shows 24 lots on which homes can be built, but more than 60 are planned for the entire subdivision.
Lafayette
Bush Construction of Davenport asked the Clinton City Council in February for financial assistance to create 52 apartments and 6,000 square feet of commercial space in the former Lafayette Hotel at South Second Street and Sixth Avenue South.
In April, the City offered the developer tax rebates and $450,000 in construction grants to help with the $17.5 million project.
The proposed development agreement requires that the developer give preference to local businesses, contractors, suppliers and services whenever possible.
Under the proposed agreement, the City will give the developer three incentive payments of $150,000 when it reaches certain benchmarks. The minimum value of the finished project for the purpose of property taxes must be at least $5.3 million. Construction must be substantially completed by January 1, 2024.
