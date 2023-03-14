CLINTON — The completion of a downtown Clinton building under redevelopment for more than a decade will be celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Monday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wilson Lofts, 217 Fifth Ave. South, will begin at noon Monday. A community open house is planned from 1-4 p.m. Monday, when the public is invited to tour the development.

“Through the commitment of our board of directors and many partners, I am proud to announce the ribboncutting and grand-opening date for the Wilson Lofts,” Brian Hollenback, president and CEO for Economic Growth Corporation, also known as GROWTH, said. “Through a global pandemic, supply chain shortages, and so many other challenges, the road to completion has had many bumps. But those challenges have only served to push our team even harder to get us to the finish line.

"We believe the Wilson Lofts is something the entire community can be proud of. For over nine years, I, along with the entire GROWTH team, have put our entire hearts into the Wilson Lofts. I cannot thank everyone enough for their commitment, and to our board, past and present, who over the course of many years made brave, bold decisions to see this catalytic project through. This is a celebration for everyone,” he said.

GROWTH is a community-based development organization focusing on revitalization of underserved communities throughout the nation and develops mixed-use and mixed-income projects to provide affordable housing. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, GROWTH has over 40 years of experience in community and economic development working to enhance the overall image and economic vitality of communities in need of jobs, investment, and housing.

To date, GROWTH has developed 351 units of multifamily, rental housing, according to the company. The Wilson Lofts marks GROWTH’s first multifamily development completed in Iowa.

GROWTH’s team members involved in the Wilson Lofts project include Cindy Berg, chief financial officer; Andrew Fisher, construction director; Carey Jorgensen, director of property management for GROWTH and Home Base Property Management; and Beth Payne, senior vice president. Hollenback oversaw the project from concept in late 2013 to its completion in 2023. RDG Planning & Design served as the architect and Bush Construction was the general contractor.

History of the Wilson Building The historic Wilson Buildings, from 211 to 219 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, were designed by…

Hollenback said the former offices in the upper stories of the structure, which was formerly known as the Wilson Building, have been transformed into 33 new residential apartments ranging from two-story, townhome-type apartments; lofts from 975 to 1,275 square feet; and one- and two-bedroom rental units from 483 to 1,224 square feet.

Twenty-six units are designated at market rate, and seven units are designated as workforce housing for those earning 80% of the area median income. Rents range from $800 to $1,375 per month.

The ground-floor commercial space was developed into two different uses. The front half facing Fifth Avenue South was redeveloped into two business incubators. They include Clinton Culinary, a kitchen incubator providing incubator spaces for start-up culinary businesses, and Makers on 5th, a retail/business incubator designed to help start-up retailers and entrepreneurs.

The rear half facing Sixth Avenue South was redeveloped into seven townhome-type apartments with their own individual entrances.

Total investment exceeds $15.6 million. The development attracted over 12 layers of complex financing to make up the capital stack and includes federal new market tax credits, state historic tax credits, federal historic tax credits, tax increment financing from the City of Clinton, Brownfield/Grayfield tax credits, a Downtown Revitalization Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority through the City of Clinton, and private debt by IHMVCU, BankORION, and American Bank & Trust.

Additional support includes Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District 2 funds from the Downtown Clinton Alliance and grant support by the Clinton County Development Association made possible through the Gateway Area Foundation/Grow Clinton.

Wilson Lofts has a wait list exceeding 100 potential residents interested in being the first to call it home. Home Base Property Management, Wilson Lofts’ property management company, is currently accepting applicants for its wait list for an April 2023 move in.

To start the process, individuals can complete a pre-application by visiting www.Wilson-Lofts.com or www.HomeBasePM.com and clicking on “apply now.” Applications can be mailed upon request by calling (563) 212-5744. A property management office is also on site and set to open once a property manager is hired.

For more information about GROWTH, visit https://www.economicgrowthcorporation.com/.