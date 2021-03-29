DEWITT — When the Aug. 10 derecho swept across the state, its path left a swath of damaged roofs, flattened crops and splintered trees.
DeWitt city officials are focusing efforts on the latter and hope to remove damaged trees in the right-of-way along streets.
The city’s public works director, Matt Proctor, had hoped city crews could take on the brunt of the work through the winter.
“Obviously, the weather did not cooperate” he said. Officials also hope to grind 80 to 90 tree stumps from already-fallen trees.
The job is a large one, so much in fact that the city struggled to find a contractor willing to take it on, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
“We may never know how many trees that we’ve had to take down,” Lindner said.
The city received one bid – from Asplundh Tree Expert based in Ralston, Nebraska. The DeWitt City Council has agreed to pay Asplundh $48,350 for stump and tree removal from the city’s right-of-way along streets.
“The money will come out of our insurance settlement,” Lindner said. “(The insurance company) wants to settle and we want to settle, and this will easily be covered.”
The city also hopes to remove damaged trees from city parks, and Lindner said it could explore hiring Asplundh for that work as well.
In other business, the council:
• Approved to move an additional $750,000 toward the city’s effort to refinance its 2015 and 2016 general obligation bonds. Due to this motion, $5,295,000 will be refinanced. The city initiated the refinancing to take advantage of low interest rates and to save the city an estimated $382,000 over the lifetime of the 14-year loan. The debt is from a variety of initiatives, including funds for the new police station, street work and stop lights at the intersection of Maynard Way and 11th Street, the Third Street reconstruction project, and improvements to Westbrook Trail.
• Approved the transfer of funds to cover the cost of new property that will be converted into the city’s new street shop. The transfer will allow the city to purchase the building using cash on hand. The city offered $550,000 to purchase the building, the sale of which is near, Lindner said.
• Approved a funds transfer from local option sales tax revenues to the city’s general fund.
• Approved the release of a mortgage on 796 Industrial St., the Latham Pools building.
• Approved an updated job description for the DeWitt Community Library’s Children’s Librarian position.
• The agreement sets vendor fees, responsibilities, and commitments from both the city and RAGBRAI regarding the ride’s July 30 overnight stop in DeWitt.
• Approved a request from DeWitt Police Chief Dave Porter to submit a grant application to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Traffic Safety Bureau Grant Program. The application will request $18,000 and will, if approved, cover the cost of: $10,000 in overtime for traffic-control efforts, $500 for travel and training, $1,500 for educational materials, $4,500 for an in-car camera, and $1,500 for radar.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's News Editor.
