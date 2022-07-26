DEWITT — Assuming a long list of conditions set forth by the DeWitt Planning & Zoning Committee are met, DeWitt City Council members have approved the preliminary plat for the Brookline II subdivision.
The subdivision will be located on the west end of town, at the ends of Eighth and Ninth streets south of Casey’s, and will consist of three, 12-unit buildings, on a 4-acre lot.
Stipulations outlined by the planning and zoning committee include issues such as the design of the Eighth Street dead end, utilities and lighting.
City Administrator Steve Lindner said despite the number of conditions that will need to be met, the plat is “generally acceptable.”
Developer Chris Ales has worked with Landmark Engineering Group, Inc., to improve the plat over what was first proposed, Lindner said.
At their meeting July 18, DeWitt City Council members approved setting Aug. 1 as the date for a public hearing to consider a development agreement with Ales Development, LLC. The agreement would provide up to $500,000 in tax increment financing rebates to the developer for the development of the housing complex.
The project is also boosted by federal housing credits through the Iowa Finance Authority.
Ales’ development would provide Section 42 housing, which provides tax credits to investors who build affordable housing. Investors receive a reduction in their tax liability in return for providing affordable housing to people with fixed or lower incomes.
Section 42 housing differs from Section 8 in that the initial incentives are handed to the developers, not tenants.
Section 8 housing is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and allows low-income residents to pay a lower rent, usually 30% of their monthly income. The remaining rent is then backfilled by the government.
Ales said the Brookline development would not accept Section 8-based vouchers from tenants, but that doesn’t necessarily eliminate the use of them within the complex.
“Our development(s) will not receive nor accept Section 8 project-based vouchers, but to the extent individuals have a portable voucher valid in Clinton County, it may be accepted,” Ales said in an email. “However, the applicants will be subject to approval under our tenant selection criteria which includes criminal background checks, credit checks and prior landlord/personal references.”
