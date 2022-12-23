DEWITT – The DeWitt City Council on Dec. 5 approved the acceptance of the infrastructure in the Fieldstone subdivision that was installed over the last year.
This includes the newly-constructed 17th Avenue, 14th Street and 18th Avenue, along with the related infrastructure (such as storm water system, water system, sanitary sewer and street signs).
As DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner pointed out, the work has been done since the fall, but the city was waiting on receiving a maintenance bond ensuring any defects that occurred, within a two-year period, would be repaired by the developer.
Recently, the city received a signed maintenance bond for $150,000 that fulfills the developer’s requirements.
In other business, the DeWitt City Council:
• Approved releasing the mortgage on the property at 1013 14th St., owned by Jeremy Goddard. Goddard was a 2017 participated in the city’s Low-to-Moderate Income Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program. He entered into a forgivable loan agreement for $15,000 for improvements to the home.
• Approved a light-duty policy for the city and city employees. There have been a couple of situations in the last few years where a light-duty policy may have been helpful. The proposed policy is limited in duration and does not guarantee light duty unless the work is truly available.
