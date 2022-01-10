DEWITT - When it comes to preparing for the future, the city of DeWitt identifies projects and systematically incorporates them into its long-term strategy. An amendment to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan is a procedural step that helps with that process.
While the city does not do an urban renewal amendment every year, under state law, an amendment is needed when changing or adding projects or adding property to the urban renewal district, said City Administrator Steve Lindner.
Because it can be costly to do an amendment each time a new project or change occurs, the city tries to cast a wide net when it does an amendment and include projects that are well established, as well as some that are only in the conceptual stage, he said.
“We try to catch what we can see coming down the road so we don’t have surprises,” Lindner said. The DeWitt Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed and approved the amendment on Dec. 21 and forwarded it to the council.
Urban Renewal Plans set the parameters for where and what projects will be eligible for tax-increment financing funds. The projects include residential and commercial developments. TIF is a government tool that subsidizes businesses by refunding a portion of their property taxes to help finance development within the TIF zone. TIF funds can be used to incent new employers to the area and to encourage existing businesses to expand.
“The tax-increment financing of these projects is really important to the city of DeWitt,” Lindner said. “It’s how we can accomplish a great deal. Whether it’s a trail, recreation project or housing it helps our community continue to grow.”
Some of the items in the amendment are in progress or have been previously announced. Others are appearing for the first time. They include the following:
• The Encova Redevelopment Project, which was approved by the City Council March 15, includes the renovation of the former Iowa Mutual building, 509 Ninth St., into multi-residential units.
• The Sixth Avenue/Northridge Road Street Improvements Project, which city officials have previously discussed, is probably a couple years out, Lindner said. It will consist of street resurfacing, shoulder paving, the extension of a water main, landscaping, site clearance and cleanup work. The project will begin at the intersection with 11th Street on the south and continue northwest to the corporate city limits. That project is expected to help provide adequate infrastructure for the growth and retention of commercial and industrial enterprises in the city.
• A project to develop a mixed-income, multi-family apartment complex with 36 units at 1590 Eighth St., which was proposed by the Ales Development LLC and approved by the council last October.
• The Pheasant Run Improvements Project, which has been proposed by a private developer who will do the construction on improvements to the existing 48-unit apartment at 1301 and 1303 14th St.
• The Blue Sun Booch, LLC Development Project is in the concept stage and would entail the construction of a new mixed-use building that would include commercial units on the first floor and multi-residential units on the second floor at 2210 11th St.
• The Pickleball Courts Project will consist of the planning, designing and construction of pickleball facilities including utilities, lighting, restrooms, shelters and fencing situated on a yet-to-be-determined site. The city, along with the DeWitt Pickleball Committee, has spent the past year searching for a location for pickleball courts in the city and has narrowed it down to a few sites.
• The Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail Extension Project includes the planning, designing and construction of an extension to the trail north of 11th Street, west of 18th Street, and east of Westwood Drive.
• The Saber Highlands Residential Subdivision Project also is in the conceptual stage. A private developer has proposed to undertake the development of a residential subdivision near the high school.
