DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council re-upped an agreement with the DeWitt Police Department and the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to monitor business compliance.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the three entities have worked together for the past decade, and this year is no different. DeWitt police will conduct compliance checks at all local retailers that sell tobacco, alternative nicotine (including gum, patches and lozenges) and vaping products. The program is called I-PLEDGE and can use secret, underage shoppers to see whether retailers follow Iowa’s age limits on tobacco purchases. As of June 2020, Iowa’s legal age to purchase tobacco products is 21.
In other business, the council
• Released a forgivable mortgage on 1225 11th Ave. in DeWitt. The property’s owner, Susan Hoffman, was a participant in the city’s 2006 home rehabilitation program and entered into a forgivable loan agreement with the city for $14,350. The loan has depreciated to the point that, per the contract, it can be released.
• Released a forgivable mortgage on 309 Third Ave. in DeWitt. The property’s owner, Diane Schmidt, was a participant in the city’s 2015 home rehabilitation program and entered into a forgivable loan agreement with the city for $24,990. The loan has depreciated to $4,999.80, and the home was recently sold. Upon receiving money to cover the remaining balance, the mortgage will be released.
• Approved a subdivision plat at the intersection of 17th Street and 14th Avenue. The lot is owned by Jesse and Tarah Ginter. The lot’s location and angle made subdividing a bit more difficult, Lindner said. Ultimately, the subdivision was approved by both the city’s zoning board as well as the council with the caveat that it would require a 20-foot rear setback instead of the standard 40 feet.
• Approved the purchase of items by the parks & recreation department for the Crossroads Triathlon. The purchase includes signs, stickers, swim caps, totes, vests and a tool and will not exceed $2,000, Lindner said. P&R Director Kevin Lake said the triathlon’s budget has a $4,000 surplus.
• Approved the second reading of a city ordinance amendment that, among other things, limits passengers in golf carts to the actual number of seats in the cart. It also eliminates the requirement to be 18 years old to operate a golf cart on city streets. Once passed, a golf cart operator will need to possess a valid driver’s license.
• Approved the first reading of an amended ordinance that states all-terrain vehicles cannot be operated on DeWitt streets, alley ways, or other public property except for snow removal or activities related to agricultural work, including “stopping in the course of agricultural use to obtain fuel for the all-terrain vehicle or to obtain food or a non-alcoholic beverage for the operator.” Other exceptions include use by a public worker, an emergency rescue, or providing maintenance.
• Approved the second reading of an amended ordinance that will allow utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), also known as side-by-sides, to operate on city streets with the same rights as motor vehicles. Ordinances require three readings by the council before they become law.
• Approved a second reading of a new city law that will add a vacant building ordinance go the city’s code. The new code will require inspections and permits for vacant buildings, a measure that will provide the city a better avenue to monitor the properties, Lindner said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
