DEWITT — The DeWitt Parks and Recreation Department was hit hard by the same two catastrophic events that have impacted everyone else in recent months — COVID-19 and the Aug. 10 derecho.
Of all the department’s facilities, director Kevin Lake said it was the aquatic center that fared best of all.
“We were one of the only public pools open,” Lake noted.
For safety purposes, group swimming lessons were eliminated, and a whopping 1,232 area children — a record number — participated in private lessons.
“We ran 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with lessons in June and July,” Lake related. “The kids got through safely. There were no outbreaks among staff or participants. Everything went terrific.”
The community center was closed for a time but is now open, and the fitness center was closed March 14-May 5.
Lake said staff members took advantage of the time to clean the facility and make it safer, and to fix and update anything else than needed it.
The bottom line when it comes to COVID-19 and the use of or participation in any parks and recreation facility or program, he noted, is making sure everyone stays healthy.
“Safety is number one,” Lake said. “With memberships, with program participants and our roster of athletes. The fitness center certainly felt the impact (of COVID). But as the weather has started to get chillier and it gets darker out earlier, more people are coming in.
“Social distancing is strongly suggested and masks are optional. We put it back on our members … we leave it up to them to do what makes them feel comfortable.”
While COVID will continue to be an ongoing concern, the final tally has come in regarding how the derecho affected the city’s largest park.
The storm left Westbrook Park, which is 100 acres in size, with a loss of 93 trees.
That was just along the paved paths — there were many, many more trees throughout the park that succumbed to the August storm, Lake said.
Youth sports on hiatus
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week issued a proclamation that essentially prohibited recreational wrestling and basketball, among other endeavors. The proclamation said no activities can take place in which participants — including athletes, coaches or instructors — cannot maintain six-foot separation. The proclamation does not include high school, collegiate or professional sports. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a wrestling meet or basketball game, are prohibited.
The proclamation is effective through Dec. 10.
Lake said the timing of the new COVID restrictions timed out well regarding recreation youth activities.
“The season has not yet started,” he related. “So, things will be temporarily suspended; we’re kind of in a holding pattern. We’ll wait and see exactly what we can do safely. Certainly, if anyone already has registered their child for an activity and doesn’t feel comfortable with it, we’ll certainly reimburse them.”
Lake said registration for upcoming recreation programs still is open, including for the youth basketball program.
The program is open to girls and boys in grades one through six.
The deadline for registration is Dec. 3, and the cost is $65 per player.
Lake said due to COVID, there was no spring soccer, but flag football boasted the largest number of participants the program ever has had.
