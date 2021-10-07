DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council shifted its financial support from a senior-living complex to a multi-family housing unit at a special meeting last week.
Both of the developments under consideration are being proposed by the same Davenport developer.
The move came after the Iowa Finance Authority awarded federal housing credits to developer Chris Ales’ Brookline II project, which would consist of 36 mixed income, multi-family apartments, but not to his Brookline I 48-unit senior housing project.
The IFA’s late September announcement surprised city officials, who expected the state agency’s independent market studies on each proposal to show a need for senior housing in DeWitt. However, Ales’ senior living apartments didn’t make the IFA’s final list of 18 construction projects across the state that were awarded a 9% tax credit based on a point system.
Several audience members and four of the five city council members expressed support for the project, which will be along an extension of 15th Avenue. Council member Dawn Marcus was the only member to vote against the measure.
Last spring the council considered both of Ales’ projects, as well as a 36-unit mixed income, multi-family development called Tallgrass by Villa Park, a project proposed by Illinois-based North Arrow Partners. That development would be at the end of Seventh Street near the intersection with 12th Avenue.
The council approved that all three projects be submitted to the IFA on the condition that if both mixed-income family projects were approved, the Brookline II project would not go through. Ales submitted a letter to the council on May 6 stating his intentions as such.
At the time, the council was not comfortable giving its financial support – which could include up to $350,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) per project – to two mixed-income family developments because members weren’t sure the community needed 72 units. The market studies showed otherwise, with Vogt Strategic Insights noting in its reports that demand exists for both mixed-income family projects. For the senior project, Vogt wrote: “There is an insufficient base of age- and income-eligible renter households to support the 48 two-bedroom units” in DeWitt.
The council voted to rescind the May 6 letter, permit Ales to build the Brookline II project and swap its financial support from the senior project for the family apartments.
The market feasibility studies proved a game changer for the council.
“They have information that we didn’t have up front,” Lindner noted.
Ales’ senior living project isn’t off the table, as Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she is allocating another $45 million from COVID-relief funds toward housing. The top 10 projects that did not receive the 9% tax credit from the IFA will potentially be eligible for some additional funding.
While negotiations with the state on those projects are just starting, Ales said by phone last week he is “cautiously optimistic” about the senior housing project but it is very early in the process. That project would be built in the field south of Casey’s along 11th Street.
The council is supportive of that project, but it will not be committing any financial support to it.
Josh Daniel, plant manager for Black Cat Wear Parts in DeWitt, told the council at last week’s meeting that affordable housing is needed.
“As we grow in DeWitt we think affordable housing is one of the top things that will attract a workforce to town. Our hourly people start at $32,000 a year up to about $54,000 a year, so that’s their range,” he said. “I would love for more people who work at Black Cat to be able to call DeWitt their home, so I just encourage everybody to continue these conversations and continue to look at affordable housing options in DeWitt because I think it’s going to be critical for our success in the future.”
Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., also spoke in favor of bringing more housing to the city, saying availability is a huge concern.
“I work with all of our employers, and they are telling me they would hire five, 10, 20 people today if they could get them. One of the major advantages to being an employer in DeWitt is being able to hire people who live in DeWitt. So, if we have additional housing units in DeWitt, that’s good. I am incredibly supportive on the behalf of our organization of additional housing in our community,” she said.
Scott Baxter, a landlord with multiple properties in DeWitt, expressed some concerns about the project, including renters leaving older properties to live in new construction.
Marcus said she was concerned the city can’t support that number of rental units and wondered what would happen to existing rentals. She did note that the market studies don’t show that being a problem.
Before the special council meeting, the DeWitt Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary plat for the Tallgrass project. That is the first procedural step in several needed to move the project forward before the council approves the final plat.
Nancy Mayfield is a DeWitt Observer staff writer.
