AMES — The Iowa State University Startup Factory has announced that cohort eight-team member FarmHand App has been awarded a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance loan from the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board for product refinement, market planning and entry activities and other expenses.
Farmhand App is a DeWitt-based startup with a mobile application that helps farmers connect with qualified farm hands. The technology enables farmers to view a farm hand’s work experience and availability, review applications and handle all ongoing communications through an in-app messaging system.
“Now more than ever, addressing farm labor shortages and helping displaced workers find farm and ag-related jobs has reached a critical need if we are to secure our nation’s food supply,” FarmHand App Founder Michael Schaeffer said. “With this enabling $25,000 award from the IEDA Board, FarmHand App will be poised to expand its reach, connecting more farmers with job seekers, and workers with open jobs.”
Schaeffer said the startup’s farm labor solution provides a more efficient and cost-effective way to hire and manage farm hands. “And, the app enables job seekers to find the latest job opportunities in farming and agriculture that fit their location and interests. Positions can range from general farm labor, to trucking, custom field work, farm management and more,” he said.
Launched July 2019, Farmhand App already has gained over 2,600 active users and approximately 250 job postings.
Farmhand App is a cohort eight member of the Iowa State University Startup Factory, a 52-week intensive program housed at the ISU Research Park. As a member of the program, the company receives formal training through a curriculum centered on business validation, customized mentoring, resources and access to a network of business mentors, advisers, counselors and investors.
Along with the DeWitt startup, the IEDA Board in this round approved awards for an Iowa legacy company located in Monroe County, which will assist in the creation of 14 jobs and result in $210 million in new capital investment for the state. The board also approved innovation funding in support of startups in Ames and Cedar Falls.
