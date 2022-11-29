DEWITT - The DeWitt City Council has approved five-year proposals and service agreements for new features for the DeWitt Police Department including license place readers, in-car cameras and body cameras.
The implements are all provided by the same company, Utility Associates.
One of the agreements was for license plate readers and will provide the necessary cameras, technology, storage and software to operate 10 such tools within the city.
The police department broached the subject of installing such cameras on roads leading in and out of the city last spring.
At that time, DeWitt Police Department Capt. Matthew Whalen explained the cameras would be used to take photos of rear license plates and will not have the ability to track vehicle speeds or take photos of the insides of vehicles.
Police Chief Dave Porter said given the way the community is situated, if cameras were to be installed, there would be very few places someone could get in or out of town without passing one. They would serve as a “great crime-prevention tool for DeWitt,” he said.
At the meeting Nov. 7, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner echoed those sentiments, and said the cameras are intended to assist in investigations by being able to identify vehicle license plates.
“These will not be used for any type of traffic control,” Lindner noted. “These will serve as an extra set of eyes on things; to help solve or more quickly solve crimes.”
The five-year agreement for the readers will cost a total of $85,000, with $35,000 due at signing. The DeWitt Police Foundation will pay the initial $35,000 up front, as well as the cost to wire the system ($2,469.12), work which will be performed by Jansen Electric.
The city will pay $12,500 annually for the readers and software subscription and will be responsible for the mobile data cost of $4,560 annually.
Porter said the department is currently developing a policy for the license plate readers, which won’t be operating until the turn of the year.
The other proposal and service agreement the council approved was for body-worn cameras and in-car cameras for the police department.
The total cost for both will be $63,000 for the first year, Lindner said, all of which will be covered by a federal grant and a grant from the Clinton County Development Association.
For the last four years of the contract, the body cameras will cost $20,500 annually. In addition, the city will need to enter into an agreement with Central Square for CAD (computer-aided design) integration and interface, which will cost the city $6,758.63 upon signing for the first year, and $4,418.63 annually for the remaining few years.
The BWC and ICC program provided by Utility Associates will be all-inclusive with training, uploading and storage included. The body cameras will be installed in such a way that if it is within an officer’s article of clothing, it will not fall off. Additionally, the camera programs also have automatic engagement capabilities that will switch the cameras turn on in certain situations, such as in certain types of calls and types of actions by officers.
------
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.