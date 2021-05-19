DEWITT — Mark Witte knows, firsthand, the need that will soon be filled by the Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living community.
Witte, of DeWitt, said his mother’s cousin, Lois, needed a place to live that provided memory care. Lois was an only child, so Witte and his wife, Marsha, helped Lois find a place, first looking in Boulder, Colorado.
“At one point I remember Lois saying, ‘What about DeWitt?’” Witte said. “Marsha and I knew there wasn’t a place in DeWitt that compared to what we had already seen (in Boulder).”
Lois eventually died, and it was discovered she’d set aside money to go to a charitable organization. Witte, as Lois’s executor, chose to donate to the Fieldstone project.
“I’m thinking now, Lois, now there would be a spot here for you and for all the Loises out there somewhere,” Witte said. “Now there is a spot in DeWitt for you. I think Lois would be very happy.”
Witte, who serves as the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation’s board president, told that story to a crowd gathered May 11 at the site of the new Fieldstone of DeWitt complex. Fieldstone will replace Westwing WellSpire Place and be managed by WellSpire, a joint venture between Genesis Health Systems and Wesley Life, a senior-living company based in the Des Moines area.
There is no building yet to speak of, but massive earth-moving and concrete work was being conducted in the background as officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking program to commemorate and thank the public for spurring its development. The ceremony was originally scheduled for November, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement.
The DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation spearheaded a $5 million public campaign to help fund the project, and Robin Krogman, the foundation’s executive director, said $4.3 million of that goal has been met. As bulldozers clanged and scraped the ground behind her, Krogman shared her appreciation.
“We can’t believe this day has finally come,” Krogman said to the crowd of 50-plus standing around a tent in the May sunshine. “Today, all that hard work comes to fruition.”
Krogman said around $729,000 is still needed to reach the initial goal.
The campaign kicked off in late 2019 with an initial $1 million contributed from the foundation and its board of directors, and the pot has grown from there.
“Our community has been known for its generosity in supporting its public institutions,” said Ohnward Bancshares Chairman and CEO Al Tubbs. “We think about the library, Operahouse, referral center, the hospital, and many others. But not much has been done for our seniors, and because of that, many of our seniors are choosing to spend their senior years outside of DeWitt. It’s going to be wonderful to expand and continue this healthcare system here.”
Community buy-in
Genesis Health Systems President and CEO Doug Cropper thanked the community for its financial support.
“It’s an amazing thing to have a community so generous,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “Thank you for making this happen. When we got Genesis and Wesley Life together, this was the kind of project we were envisioning.”
“This is going to be transformational,” said Rob Kretzinger, president and CEO of Wesley Life.
Over 115 private donations were received and acknowledged in a program provided at the groundbreaking ceremony, and an additional seven anonymous donations were listed.
“The smell of fresh dirt is great,” said DeWitt Mayor Don Thiltgen. “We are so blessed to have Fieldstone in DeWitt. This will allow seniors needing assistance to stay here.”
Building details
The community will offer assisted living, memory support, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care for older adults when it opens in 2022.
Fieldstone will be located north of 11th Street off Maynard Way in DeWitt. It replaces a 49-year-old facility in Westwing Place that administrators say does not have the space or amenities to provide modern care.
“We figured we’d replace Westwing place in 3-4 years (after forming WellSpire),” Kretzinger said. “But after we walked through, we figured we needed to do it now. Not because of the people working there, but because the building was holding it back.”
Chelsey Killean, Westwing’s administrator, said she was excited for the future that includes the new space and a second one down the road that will provide independent living spaces.
“This is a proud day for me and the rest of the Westwing team,” she said. “I am beyond excited to have this facility.”
The 95,000-square-foot building on a 14-acre campus will be developed on a foundation of health and well-being designed to enhance the lives of its residents, clients, and team members, leaders said. The total cost of the project is estimated at $27 million and will include four wings that will have their own amenities including centralized dining, kitchen, family room and outdoor courtyard. All wings will be connected to a centralized commons area.
It will include a 70-bed nursing facility and 21 units of assisted living. The assisted living facility will offer outpatient therapy, a community room, botanical garden, spa, salon, wellness center and bistro.
Graham Construction of Des Moines is the project’s general contractor, and Pope Architects of St. Paul, Minnesota, is its designer.
To help fund the project, WellSpire called upon the USDA and its Rural Development program to provide a $19.3 million loan.
That funding will be a way to keep its per-unit price at market-rate levels, according to Ward Phillips, corporate director of sales at Wesley Life.
“We’re committed to keeping Fieldstone at market rate,” Phillips said. “Even though amenities, common spaces, (and) suites are greatly enhanced, we are committed to keeping monthly service fees at market rate.”
“At the grand opening, you aren’t going to believe what this place will look like,” Cropper said to the crowd. “It’s going to look just like a home.
