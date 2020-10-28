DEWITT — The DeWitt Central FFA Livestock Judging Team placed fourth overall at the American Royal Livestock Judging Contest on Oct. 18, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The FFA team earned the spot in the national contest by winning the Iowa FFA Livestock Judging Career Development Event held earlier this fall at Iowa State University.
A judging contest is a way for contestants to gain skills in decision making, critical thinking, oral communication and self-confidence, in addition to advancing their knowledge of the field.
Team members placed in 10 classes of livestock including cattle, swine, sheep and goats based on breeding and market characteristics. They also gave six sets of oral reasons justifying their placing to the judges.
Success was a common theme throughout the day. As a team, they placed fourth overall in swine, third overall in beef and fourth overall in oral reasons.
Cole Tobey was the sixth-place individual overall in swine, while teammate Carson Deppe placed seventh overall in oral reasons. Out of the 13 FFA teams judging at the event from around the nation, the team placed fourth overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.