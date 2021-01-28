DEWITT — The city of DeWitt’s new urban chicken ordinance was approved by the council Jan. 18 and is now in effect.
The new ordinance permits residents in the city limits to own up to four hens. Chicken owners must adhere to cleanliness standards and building codes set by the city for the birds’ habitat.
The council at that time also approved the seventh change order for the DeWitt Community Library expansion project. The change order was for an additional $44,106 and includes $36,624 for replacement of existing roofing materials, just under $2,000 for soffit modifications, and $2,432 for bike rack concrete.
The amendment also includes a $4,403 donation from Guardian Glass. The additions used the rest the project’s $135,000 contingency fund that was included in the base bid, and raises the actual cost of the library by $9,344.81.
“The city has outside contingency funds planned for the project to cover this cost,” said Steve Lindner, Dewitt’s city manager.
The council also approved an increase to cemetery rates. The increases include regular burials from $650 to $700, small grave burials from $450 to $500, cremated burials in the ground from $450 to $500, and lot purchases from $650 to $700.
The council also:
• Set a public hearing for Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. to be hosted both virtually and at city hall. The hearing is regarding the city using $600,000 of tax increment financing cash on hand to purchase a building owned by Crossroads Unlimited — located in the Crossroads Industrial Park — that will be turned into the city’s new street shop. The city is purchasing the property for $550,000.
• Approved financial services with Piper Sandler Co. that will help the city refinance approximately $5.3 million in general obligation bonds. The effort will save the city $382,000 over the course of the bonds’ life, about 14 years, Lindner said.
• Authorized DeWitt Chief of Police Dave Porter to sign an agreement with Cayler Consulting for up to $7,000 for promotional testing within the police department. Lindner said Capt. Marc Swingle plans to retire this spring, and Cayler’s service will help the city test for his replacement. State law requires police captains must undergo a promotional test to fill the vacancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.