DEWITT — DeWitt city officials are completing the process required by state law to certify its next-year budget. The next step is a public hearing that will take place March 1 at 7 p.m. at DeWitt City Hall.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the city’s tax rate will not increase despite an increase in expenses brought on by damage from the derecho wind storm in August as well as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on city revenues.
A 11.54% increase in tax dollars brought in – spurred by an increase in property values and development – will help pay for those expenses.
