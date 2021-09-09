DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council this week reviewed some upcoming projects that are a part of the city’s capital improvement plan. Work on three is expected to begin in 2022.
The city will resume its annual street project schedule in 2022 after taking a year off in 2021. Officials are eying portions of First Street, primarily in the 800 block, for complete road surface and utility reconstruction. The work also will extend onto 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue.
Early estimates show the work will cost about $2.1 million, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. He expects the council to have the opportunity to approve an engineer’s contract soon, and bidding for the work is expected to take place early in 2022.
Fire department
Another project that will materialize in early 2022 is an expansion of the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department building. Origin Designs is putting together plans for the estimated $2.8 million expansion that will not require a bond referendum or an increase in property tax asking.
The planned addition will be about 9,600 square feet and extend the building farther to the west all the way to Eighth Avenue. The fire department expansion includes a second story that will be used as storage space. Lindner said that second story space could someday be turned into living quarters in case “there is ever a need to have a 24/7 onsite force.”
Some of the proposed amenities included are a large meeting room that will be able to fit 45 to 50 people, a kitchen, fire chief office, record storage, custodial storage space, a covered patio, and space for laundry appliances.
Pickleball courts
Over the last couple months, city officials and community members have discussed the possibility of building pickleball courts somewhere in DeWitt. A Pickleball Committee has raised about $50,000 to support the endeavor, Lindner said.
“The council is in support of the project and hopes to fund the project for construction in 2022,” Lindner said.
Several possible locations for the courts have been identified, including Westbrook Park and a city-owned lot along Humeston Road north of the Sno-Manor Apartments.
Lindner suggested a committee of representatives from parks and recreation, and the pickleball committee be formed to present a proposal to the council for consideration.
Other projects on city officials’ radar include:
• East Industrial Street expansion: Officials have explored the possibility of extending East Industrial Street from where it currently ends to 300th Avenue. Only two lots remain in the industrial park which was first formed in the 1980s and has since expanded to include more than a dozen businesses. It soon will be home to a regional technical education campus operated by Eastern Iowa Community College.
That growth has necessitated the expansion – the prospect of expanding the road has been on the table for more than a decade; the project is estimated to cost $4.2 million.
Securing funding for the project has been arduous. Right now, officials are examining federal infrastructure legislation for opportunities.
• Sixth Avenue paving: The possibility of resurfacing Sixth Avenue north from 11th Street is still a couple years away, Lindner said. The project could be in line for federal and state funding.
• Trail bridge: Some people have spitballed the idea of constructing a bridge spanning Silver Creek to connect the northern portion of the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail and the neighborhoods that sit between the creek and Westwood Drive.
“If planning funds were available to create a conceptual plan and some preliminary planning, this project would have reasonable grant opportunities,” Lindner said.
• Fifth Avenue parking lot: Former DeWitt Mayor Don Thiltgen said downtown parking was becoming a rare commodity. To that end, officials are eying a city-owned lot at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street to install a parking lot. Investment in DeWitt’s downtown – including the impending renovation of the former Iowa Mutual building into apartments – could put this project on the fast track, Lindner said.
• Street shop: A recently purchased building in the industrial park will be turned into a street shop, replacing the facility on First Avenue that has become too small, said DeWitt Public Works Director Matt Proctor. This project will wait until completion of the fire station expansion, Lindner said.
• Joint community health and fitness center: In 2018, financial consultants told city officials to pump the brakes on a fitness center that would be co-operated by the city and Central DeWitt Community School District. However, those talks could be rekindled this fall as officials may begin exploring the idea again. Officials decided to push off this endeavor to complete, among other things, the new street shop.
Concepts for a new fitness center were presented to the council in 2019 and, among the possibilities, were an indoor, competitive, 25-meter lap pool with eight lanes and retractable bleachers; men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ locker rooms; a warm-water therapy pool; a whirlpool; a golf simulator; a racquet ball court; a full-size high school basketball floor; and a “grab-and-go” café. The conceptual design also includes a year-round “bubble” building, an air-inflated structure often used for sports activities.
The center, which would be located somewhere on ground owned by the school district, would replace the current, aging DeWitt Fitness Center and expand the scope of the facility to include health and wellness.
“There is not a timeline for this project,” Lindner said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the release of a lien on 207 E. Sixth St. The city had placed a lien on the property for a sidewalk that was installed as part of the 2019 street project in the area. The lien of $890.50 was paid in full.
• Directed the city clerk to request a special election to fill the mayor’s seat during the 2021 general election. Former mayor Don Thiltgen retired Aug. 6 after more than 20 years at the helm. Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hasenmiller, a council member, is filling the void until the election. The new mayor will be seated Nov. 6 and will fulfill the remaining two years of Thiltgen’s term.
• Approved an extension of an existing contract with Asplundh to trim and/or remove damaged trees from city property. The trees were damaged in the August 2020 derecho. So far, the city has paid $65,000 to clear the trees, and another $30,000 would be needed to complete the work.
• Approved a special event application for Murphy’s Pub. Lindner said the eatery plans to host a beer garden and live band during and after the Autumnfest event Sept. 18, which will be held primarily in Lincoln Park and surrounding areas. Murphy’s Pub requested a street closure from noon to 2 a.m. Sept 19. Additional street closures to accommodate the event are expected.
• Authorized someone from the DeWitt Police Department to submit an application to the Theisen’s More for your Community Grant program for $1,000. The money will be used for the annual Shop with a Cop program; the police department will also pitch in $1,000.
• Approved a forgivable mortgage release for Brent and Jessica Munro’s property at 312 Third St. The Munros participated in the city’s low-to-moderate-income home rehabilitation program, and plan to sell the property. Upon the sale, the Munros will pay off the $5,470 balance remaining on their loan obtained through the LMI program, Lindner said.
Commented
