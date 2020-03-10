CLINTON — One of the leading clarinetists in the world, Maurita Murphy Marx of DeWitt, will perform at the River Arts Center at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Marx will be accompanied by one of her former students, Kim Carr of Maquoketa, in a performance of Brazilian “choro” music.
The art center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Marx has performed with the Cleveland Quartet, the International Clarinet Association, Clarfest, Inc. and the National Symposium of Brazil, a press releases said.
A graduate of the Eastman School of Music and the Performer’s Certificate and Michigan State University, Marx has been on the staff of the University of Iowa since 1983. Her students have won first prizes in international clarinet competitions.
Marx specializes in native Brazilian “choro” music and has been invited to perform and lecture all over the world on the ‘choro” at International Clarinet Conferences, her biography says. Her research covers topics such as human rights, global studies, arts in society, diversity, social history and politics.
Marx’s desire is to promote her passion for Brazilian music to institutions of higher learning, the public, and the clarinet profession, the press release said. She has three CDs of Brazilian music, “Over the Fence,” “Red Hot and Brazilian” and “Te Amo Brazil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.