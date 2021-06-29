July 3 in DeWitt
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. July 3 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Parade lineup will be at the fairgrounds. The parade theme is "There's No Place Like Home."
The parade route is west on 10th Street to Sixth Avenue; Sixth Avenue south to Seventh Street; Seventh Street east to Third Avenue; Third Avenue north to Eighth Street; and Eighth Street east back to fair grounds.
All entries can just show up after 4:30 at the fairgrounds to get lined up.
July 4 in Clinton
The 10th annual Clinton 4th of July Festival begins 8 a.m. Sunday with Whiffleball, followed by a 9 a.m. grass volleyball tournament.
A bags tournament starts at 10 a.m. as will a car show and pinup contest.
Food vendors open at noon in Riverview Park.
The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Ninth Avenue boat ramp and moves south on Riverview Drive to Fifth Avenue South.
Food vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo, live music and carnival games will entertain visitors following the playing of the national anthem at 2 p.m. The kiddie tractor races begin at 2:05 and the Old School Band will perform at 2:15 p.m.
A strongman exhibition will take place at 3:30 p.m. and a professional wrestling exhibition will begin at 4 p.m as will Holly's hot dog eating contest.
Festival events conclude at 6 p.m.
The LumberKings will pay the Quincy Gems beginning at 6:30 p.m., with parachutists landing in the stadium at 6:25 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.
