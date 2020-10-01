DEWITT — The DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation’s Pink for the Cure Committee is launching its annual awareness campaign during October, though there are several changes this year.
Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among women globally. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Since 1990, however, breast cancer deaths have been declining, thanks to early detection, better screening, increased awareness and new treatment options.
“We are bringing back the Community Challenge this year,” Robin Krogman, director of the hospital foundation, said. “We feel like with all the uncertainty, why not put some pink back in DeWitt’s step?”
Here are the details:
• Businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts or offices by Oct. 1. Pink decorations are encouraged.
• Email up to three pictures of your business to yorkd@genesishealth.com by Oct. 15.
• Urge people to vote online for your business from Oct. 20-30. One vote allowed per day, per IP address. Each business’ photo will be posted on Facebook under the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation’s page.
• First-place business determined by the people’s choice will receive a $100 gift certificate to DeWitt Travel Mart; second place will receive a $50 gift certificate to Subway; and third place will receive a $25 gift certificate to Dairy Queen Grill and Chill.
There also will be a residential competition following the same guidelines. The winner of that division will receive a Scentsy basket.
New this year is the Hope Anchors the Soul Stroll, an awareness walk at Westbrook Park Sunday, Oct. 11, 2-4 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome. There is no registration fees and no starting line. Begin your walk for a cure any time after 2 p.m.
Other events, including Movie and a Mammo Night and a Trivia Night have been postponed until 2021.
In the meantime, the Foundation says the most important thing a woman can do is to schedule their annual mammogram. A 3-D mammography unit capable of detecting cancer currently is available at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt.
Call (563) 421-3200 to schedule an appointment. To learn how to receive a voucher for a free mammogram, contact the foundation at (563) 659-4233.
