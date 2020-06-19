DEWITT — There’s a sizable patch of tilled dirt on DeWitt’s north side. And part of it could be yours.
The area on the corner of Northridge Road and Eighth Avenue is home to the new DeWitt Community Garden. And anyone can use its soil to plant a personal garden of produce or flowers.
The Kinney family — Brian, Cheryl, Sean and Evan — have been working the land to prep it for use.
It was originally Brian’s brainchild. The land was previously a plot of alfalfa, but deep freezes of winter 2019 killed off the crop. Initially, the land was left as fallow, or unsown ground, to restore its nutrients.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and Brian, a local farmer, had a different plan.
“I could have planted soybeans or something,” Brian said. “But I thought about this COVID-19 thing and that everyone is on quarantine … I thought we should put something there (to help) people to get out and about a little bit.”
Brian hopes the garden can help people get out of the house and get their hands dirty while also supplying another food source amid uncertain times when the nation’s food industry is experiencing difficulties.
“They were talking about how pork was going up and produce might be on limited supply, so I thought if I put in a community garden people could get out of the house and tend to their plants,” Brian said. “They could bring their kids and grandkids and put their name by a plant and see how it’s going.”
Brian admits the garden is a bit far behind in the season, but it is ready to go for anyone interested in planting a few — or many — produce plants.
He says the three main needs for a garden — dirt, weed control and water — are in place.
The dirt has been tilled and 30-inch, raised plastic mulch rows are now installed to control the weeds.
The water supply is a work in progress. A neighbor to the garden has allowed Brian to tap into her garden hose to feed the drip lines under the plastic mulch lines. However, Brian would like to find another solution by utilizing a fire hydrant a couple hundred feet down the road. That development is still in progress, he said.
The Kinneys also planted sweet corn on the east side of the lot, and said once it’s ready, anyone is welcome to pick it.
“We might have a pumpkin patch for later on,” Cheryl said.
Get involved
Brian’s goal was to provide the land and get it ready. He said he doesn’t want to be the garden’s manager.
He has solicited the help of both the Clinton County Master Gardeners and the Iowa State Extension Outreach to help organize and manage the plot.
“I’m just the landowner and I’m putting the garden in,” he said.
Brian suggested anyone who needs help deciding what to plant — and how far apart and deep to plant it — can call the Clinton County Master Gardeners. He said those, and related questions, can be directed to Master Gardener Co-President Gayle Powell at (563) 357-5296.
Anyone hoping to reserve a spot of land can do so by contacting Sam Genson at the extension office at (563) 275-2433. The rows are divided into 20-foot segments. Participation is free, but anyone planting is required to sign a rental agreement with the extension office.
“Each row is 180 feet, and I divided it by 20. I didn’t know how many people would want to take part,” Brian said.
The Kinneys aren’t sure if the garden will stay for more than one year. They say that depends on how much interest the garden receives.
“For me, I am absolutely not a gardener,” Brian said. “But my family — I’m the youngest of 15 — we always had a big garden. So, for the produce, if people wanted to, they could take (their crops) to the Referral Center and donate it or to the Quad-Cities. You could sell it if you want, or can it. Whatever they so choose. But it’s something to get out and about and do.”
