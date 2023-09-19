Golf was only one of the highlights of this year’s DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation Swingin’ for Health Care tournament.
To celebrate the foundation’s 25th anniversary, executive director Robin Krogman and her golf committee pulled out all the stops to offer a day of activities that included 36 teams of golfers vying for bragging rights and cash prizes, a bountiful buffet of heavy hors d’ oeuvres and both silent and live auctions for some amazing items and baskets.
The result was a record-breaking raising total that will assist the foundation in supporting various technology advancements for the hospital as well as other activities, Among them are Pink for the Cure’s promotion of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, including free mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women; Helmets for Kids, which provides all second graders at Central DeWitt, St. Joe’s, Northeast, Cal-Wheat and Delwood schools with protective bicycle helmets; and healthcare scholarships for high school and college students and hospital staff working to expand their education. Family Connects: a program that helps access newborns in their home. WondR Health a healthy lifestyle program designed to help control metabolic syndrome. The DCHF has also helped fund and establish Fieldstone of DeWitt, a senior living campus.
The day was made possible by title sponsors: the Reeg Family Foundation and Riverbend Anesthesia Associates (RAA). as well as 25 Gold anniversary sponsors. The golf tournament is the brainchild of the late Betty Reeg and the late Dick Polansky, who served as co-chairmen for many years. Betty’s husband Stan commented, “Betty loved the hospital and the foundation and was proud to be a part of ensuring health care for our community.” Larry Stewart of RAA has played all 25 years with the exception of one.
One of the unique auction items was a dinner for six prepared by television’s Master Chef Competitor Grant Gillon of Altoona. Earlier this year, Gillon auditioned for and was one of 20 home chefs chosen to compete in the elimination-style culinary show.
Each week the contestants were faced with a new challenge —cooking with and enhancing mystery ingredients such as military ready-to-eat meals, or preparing their take on favorites like state fair food, working within a prescribed amount of time. A panel of three judges, including Master Chef Gordon Ramsay, chose which dishes were the best of the day and which cook would be eliminated in that round.
Each appetizer, entrée or dessert was prepared by instinct. No recipes were allowed or provided. “I know the basics,” Gillon explained, “but sometimes you have to pivot, keep trudging forward and hope everything works out.”
At the time of the golf tournament, Gillon was one of 11 cooks remaining. He had just completed a tag team event in which he was paired with another contestant to prepare a full meal while switching off every few minutes with his partner, Brynn. “It took a lot of communication, but it was so much fun,” he said, and their menu won top honors for that show.
Gillon was not allowed to share how his participation concluded. There still are several episodes left to air on the Fox Channel on Wednesday evenings before the next Master Chef will be decided., but for those who want to get a glimpse of Gillon’s talents, tune in to @grant_gillon each Friday on TikTok, where he and his 5-year-old son Grady post a short cooking show.
The highlight of Gillon’s competition through the shows that had already aired at the time of the golf tournament was preparing burgers, fries and coleslaw for 100 youngsters, with a team of home cooks in centerfield at Dodger Stadium. The kids were the judges that day and deemed Gillon’s blue team the winners.
“I wanted to do this for myself,” Gillon admits. “I learned a lot, gained lots of self-control and self-awareness. If I hadn’t tried it, I always would have wondered if I was good enough or if I was as good as I thought I was. I am a good cook. I know what I’m doing.”
Gillon says he most enjoys cooking Iowa products and emphasizing the state’s delicious farm-to-table cuisine. As part of the hospital foundation’s 25th anniversary golf tournament festivities, Gillon offered to prepare a three-course dinner for six people at a location of their choice.
