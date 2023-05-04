DEWITT — Despite some twists in the weather, spring officially has arrived as was evidenced April 17 when DeWitt City Council members gave Public Works Director Matt Proctor the go-ahead to start taking bids for materials to repair the city’s streets and alleys.
The council authorized Proctor to enter into contracts for street maintenance and repairs for an amount not to exceed $500,000.
The city has just over $2.6 million available for street maintenance for the 2023 program from road use taxes as well as the 1% local option sales tax.
The general list of repairs Proctor recommends includes asphalt patches ($80,000); applying an asphalt preservative, specifically to Lake Street and Westwood Drive, which helps to prolong the life of the asphalt ($80,000-$100,000); seal coat ($100,000); mill and fill asphalt replacement ($150,000); and crack filling for concrete streets ($90,000).
The city will request proposals/quotes for each of the items and enter into contracts for the work.
City Administrator Steve Lindner said allowing Proctor to start entering into contracts will allow the process get moving. Prices for the necessary materials slowly are starting to come in, Lindner said.
In other business, DeWitt City Council members:
• Approved to release a lien that was placed on a property in the 1400 block of Seventh Avenue regarding rental fee charges. The rental fee has been paid in full.
• Approved a labor agreement with the public works union. The agreement is for one year and the only changes are a 6.25% wage increase for full-time workers and increase to $19 per hour for part-time workers with a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) and $17 per hour for part-time workers without a CDL.
• Delayed the third and final reading for water rate increases until June. Doing so will ensure the increases will not go into effect until the next fiscal year, beginning in July.
------
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.