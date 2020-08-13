DEWITT — An ordinance requiring mobile food vendors operating in the DeWitt city limits to purchase a one-year permit became official after the City Council approved its third and final reading last week.
But leading up to the council’s approval, a passionate discussion about the ordinance’s merits took place.
Jerry Jackson, organizer of the weekly event in Lincoln Park, Tunes in Town, said the ordinance adds “one more payment” that could take away incentive for those businesses to serve DeWitt.
The new law says any food vendor serving one-day events – such as Tunes in Town and Pumpkin Fest – could purchase a one-day permit.
“To me, this is another charge to them. It seems kind of ridiculous,” Jackson said.
Exempt from any fees are nonprofits, community organizations and brick-and-mortar restaurants located in DeWitt.
The council has yet to approve fees to cover permits. DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner has suggested between $10-25 for the one-day permit and $200-$250 for the year-long license.
Lindner said the ordinance is a way for the city to “level the playing field” among brick-and-mortar restaurants and mobile food vendors.
“We’re not charging them the value of property taxes, but it gives us a chance to check in on them,” Lindner said. “This is not intended to be a penalty for (vendors) participating in Tunes in Town or Autumnfest. It is to create an even playing field.”
The law also dictated where food trucks can park, allowable hours of operation, and signage regulations.
Lindner said he asked owners of several local mobile food vendors about the permits, and they had “no issue with it.”
“Tunes in Town is great and I know a lot of people visit it, and it brings money to spend also,” said DeWitt council member Dawn Marcus. “I would hate for vendors to not want to come. …Other cities charge more for their food trucks; this is a reasonable fee.”
Now that the ordinance has been approved, the council will need to set the fees. Lindner said the city will begin enforcing the new ordinance Jan 1, 2021.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an advance to pay for the extension of a water main in the area of 12th Street Court. The main will allow for future development, which includes a proposed event center. The council approved an allowance not to exceed $35,000, which will be paid for using tax increment financing, Lindner said.
• Approved the preliminary plat for a new senior living community called Fieldstone of DeWitt. The proposed community will have 92 beds for nursing home, assisted living and memory care services.
• Approved the appointment of two commissioners, Paul Hill and Linda Duensing, to the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority Board. Their terms will be two years, and both have served in the capacity for a number of years, Lindner said.
• Reviewed a crack & seal street maintenance project expected for completion this year. It will cost $73,275 to complete the work on roadways that includes Silver Valley Drive, Hickory Bend Court, Vandenburg Court, Maynard Way, Scenic Hill Lane, 17th Street and 18th Avenue. The council had previously authorized DeWitt Public Works Director Matt Proctor to spend no more than $250,000 on the project.
• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Cub Cadet zero-turn mower for $16,799.20. It’s the second new mower purchased by the city this year.
