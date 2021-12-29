DEWITT — At its final meeting of the year, the DeWitt City Council last week tied up some loose ends on land in the industrial park where a new technology center is being built.
The council unanimously approved releasing a lien on a lot that the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. sold to Eastern Iowa Community College in July.
To facilitate a good price for the college, the city and the DCDC made a deal earlier this year that also would not hamper the DCDC’s finances, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner at the Dec. 20 council meeting.
“We worked work with the DCDC to sell property and incentivize that sale,” Lindner said.
The DCDC had owed the city of DeWitt $172,484 for street and infrastructure improvements the city made at the industrial park, Lindner said.
EICC’s $56,250 purchase price for the land was paid against the DCDC’s loan to the city.
“We’ve also agreed to waive $40,000 of interest on the loan with that sale to partner with the DCDC on creating a good price for Eastern Iowa Community College,” Lindner said.
That leaves the DCDC owing about $76,500 to the city of DeWitt, Lindner said.
“The purpose of the loan was to build the street that serves the industrial park,” he said.
Two lots remain for sale in the industrial park, and the completion of East Industrial Street makes those ready for use.
“The eventual sale of those two lots should pay us in full,” Lindner said. “That was the plan all along.”
EICC is building a career technical education (CTE) facility on the southeastern side of the Crossroads Unlimited business park between U.S. 30 and East Industrial Street.
Voters in March approved the 22,000-square-foot CTE center as part of a larger $40 million bond referendum that encapsulated development projects across the EICC footprint.
The CTE center should be in use by the fall of 2022 or early 2023.
The CTE program aims to put workforce-ready degrees in the hands of students and adults. People will be able to sign up for academies in agriculture, business, construction technology, CNC machining, healthcare, and information technology, among others.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
