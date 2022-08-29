DEWITT — The DeWitt City Council decided, for the time being, to yield its discussion on analyzing traffic lights along 11th Street.
Council members recently discussed an agreement with Origin Design to evaluate and analyze the signal timing on 11th Street, specifically at the intersections with Maynard Way, Sixth Avenue and East Fourth Avenue.
Improving the traffic signal timing along 11th Street was a top priority at the council’s 2021 strategic planning session.
The study costs $10,000, and the city must provide traffic counts for the analysis.
The overall issue at each location along 11th Street is the length of time between vehicles being stopped and the lights turning green again. There also is a problem with the left-turn-only light at Maynard Way and the length of time between signals.
Councilman Garey Chrones said for traffic traveling east on 11th Street and wanting to turn left onto Maynard Way, the arrow turns green only long enough for three or four cars to pass through before it turns red again.
City Administrator Steve Lindner explained that a portion of those traffic signals were funded by a state safety grant.
“The initial design was fairly restrictive, with a very strong priority toward safety,” he said. “We’re in no hurry on this; we just want to make it safe.”
The council agreed to temporarily table discussion on the agreement with Origin Design.
Council discusses license plate recognition service
Implementing vehicle license plate recognition services in town would allow the DeWitt Police Department to “solve a lot of crimes they’re not solving now,” Police Chief David Porter told the city council.
At its Aug. 15 meeting, the council discussed entering an agreement with Rekor Systems, Inc., a software company that provides license plate recognition and security solutions.
Rekor has proposed to provide the city with 10 cameras to detect license plates and vehicles that leave and enter DeWitt.
The city would provide the power for each camera, while Rekor would provide the service and own the cameras.
Porter said the system could prove to be essential in tracking down criminals, including those responsible for recent car and building break-ins.
He pointed out that, if they know the general make or model of a vehicle driven by an alleged criminal, the cameras can aid in narrowing down the time frame of when a specific vehicle was in town and identifying the license plate.
“(The cameras) would definitely be a very powerful tool in solving crimes and getting that missing piece of the puzzle,” Porter noted.
He told the council he will continue to gather more information about the system and have a formal agreement drawn up for the council to discuss in the future.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a special event application from the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company for Autumnfest. The event will be Sept. 17, and activities will include a live band, informational booths, street chalk drawings, kid’s games/activities, a car show and food vendors. New to this year’s event will be a beer garden in Lincoln Park, similar to the Skeff Race event.
• Approved setting a public hearing for Sept. 19 regarding the proposed sale of 615 Eighth St. to Adam Marcus for $35,000. Marcus intends to make the Referral Center building into a brewery called “Twisted Paddle.”
• Approved the transfer of funds totaling $11,294.70 from the Kirby building reserve to the fire station project.
• Approved the subordination of the city’s mortgage to a mortgage from Lakeview Loan Servicing, LvLC, on the property at 715 Second St.
• Approved the contract between the city and the DeWitt Police Officers Bargaining Unit. The new agreement will be for three years and will be effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.
• Approved the grant award agreement with the Clinton Community Development Association for $37,5000 for the pickleball project.
• Approved the rezoning of Lot 1 of the Brookline II Subdivision to residential as a multiple family dwelling district. Currently, the area is zoned general commercial and office business. The purpose of the rezoning is to permit the construction of three, 12-unit workforce apartment complexes.
