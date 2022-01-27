DEWITT — Traffic signals, trails, taxes and housing topped the list of short-term priorities identified by the DeWitt City Council late last year.
Those, as well as three long-term priorities, were approved as initiatives for the council at its meeting last week. The council meets at the end of most years to discuss and identify priorities for the coming year.
“It helps me and it helps the staff,” said Steve Lindner, DeWitt city administrator. “It’s a good tool. The city staff always handles the day-to-day. If it snows, we’re going to plow it. We’ll keep fixing streets. Sometimes we just need to look at what the big issues are that we should be working on.”
Short-term priorities are typically more immediate, Lindner said, with action taken in the next one to three years. Long-term items look ahead three to five or more years.
While unexpected things – a pandemic, a derecho – come up, identifying priorities provides a blueprint as the city begins its budgeting process this month.
Having traffic signal programming reevaluated with current traffic counts was number one on the short-term list. Also on that list were looking for opportunities to extend the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail system and connect more neighborhoods with it; working with developers on housing; and keeping tax rates steady while maintaining a high level of service.
The three long-term priorities included working with developers to build more housing; expansion of the Crossroads Business Park, including the extension of Industrial Street; and working with the school district to explore a partnership in developing a new fitness and health center for the community.
“The extension of East Industrial is one that’s been on there a long, long time,” Lindner said. “It’s always on our minds to try and get that done. There may be some opportunities with this last federal bill for highways.”
The city also is currently working with several developers on additional housing, he noted.
Also at the meeting, the council approved:
• Transferring $72,750 from the library renovation project to the general fund. The funds were originally from the sale of the old police station on Ninth Street and were funneled to the library project to help provide matching funds for a grant application. Now that the library project is 99% complete, enough other money is available to complete minor items (estimated to cost less than $40,000) to finish the project. The $72,750 will be used to pay down existing general obligation debt.
• A $600,000 grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Iowa Mutual Lofts Project. IEDA has $20 million available for downtown housing projects in Iowa cities with populations of less than 30,000. The Iowa Mutual Loft project will renovate the Iowa Mutual Insurance office building into 53 market-rate rental units. The project is estimated to cost just under $14 million.
• The release of liens for sidewalk charges for 520 E. 11th St. ($51) and 206 E. 11th St. ($249); and the release of a forgivable loan mortgage on the property at 1814 11th St. ($11,480).
• A lease agreement with Good Health Massage, owned by Fay Kilburg, for the northeast office of the Fitness Center. The rent under the one-year lease is $250 per month. The office had previously hosted massage therapy. The recreation supervisor’s office will be moved to the front office space that has been used for childcare.
Nancy Mayfield is a DeWitt Observer staff writer.
