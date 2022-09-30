DEWITT — By way of approving a revised proposal from Origin Design at their meeting Sept. 19, DeWitt City Council members have given the green light for the company to study, analyze and recommend stoplight efficiency improvements at two intersections along 11th Street.
The council first held a meeting about the issue of traffic light timing Aug. 31 to explore ways to increase productivity at both the intersection of 11th Street and Maynard Way, as well as 11th Street and East Fourth Avenue, while making sure they remain safe.
Representatives from Origin Design, including Jeri Vondera, an engineer with the company, attended the meeting. Vondera said she could draw up two separate proposals, one for each intersection.
Council members agreed that analyzing traffic counts and trends would be a good place to start. Such a study at the intersection of East Fourth Avenue and 11th Street, where officials say vehicles traveling east and west are forced to stop for too long, can begin right away.
Council members agreed it would be prudent to wait to analyze traffic at 11th Street and Maynard Way until the new street extensions north of Family Dollar — 17th Avenue and 14th Street and 18th Avenue — are complete around the Fieldstone of DeWitt complex.
At the special meeting in August, Vondera was optimistic state DOT officials would agree to adjusting the timing of the lights at the intersection.
Sale of former Referral Center approved
City council members approved the sale of the former site of the Referral Center building, located at 615 Eighth St., for $35,000 to Twisted Paddle Brewery, which will be owned by Adam and Dawn Marcus.
An official closing date on the building has not yet been established, City Administrator Steve Lindner told the council, but should be coming soon.
The DeWitt couple will remodel the building into a brewpub. Helping to support the project is a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program grant, offered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Once renovations are completed, which will include removing all walls that aren’t concrete or cinderblock; putting in new flooring, doors and windows; and plumbing and rewiring, the Marcuses plan on having 18 taps coming from a walk-in cooler.
They hope to have “a beer for everyone.” Food will not be served, but the Marcuses said they would like to have the menus of DeWitt restaurants available for their customers so they can have food delivered or picked up.
Dawn Marcus, who serves on the city council, did not attend the Sept. 19 meeting.
In other business, the council at its Sept. 19 meeting:
• Approved allowing the city to record the West Lake Street water connection fees as set in the city code. Recently, a property sold within the West Lake Street district and the connection fee did not show up on a title search. Staff has worked with the buyer and seller to arrange for payment. Recording of the fees will be more effective for collection of the fee upon sale of the two remaining properties, Lindner said.
• Approved the final plat of the Murphy Subdivision, located in the 300 block of 11th Street on the south side of the street (former Corson’s Garage). The subdivision is a proposed two-lot subdivision dividing a single parcel that was two original city lots, plus 6 feet. Lot 1 will be 6,977 square feet, and Lot 2 will be 11,209 square feet. The Planning & Zoning Commission met earlier this month and approved the final plat, pending a few requirements.
• Approved the final plat of the Devine 1st Addition, located on South Sixth Avenue. It is a single lot subdivision separating the liquor distribution business from the DeWitt Travel Mart gas station/convenience store business. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the plat, pending a few requirements.
• Approved a proposal from Interstate Power & Light (Alliant) to bury utilities on 10th Street that are located just north of the fire station. The proposal will allow for the construction and safe operation of the new fire facility, for which construction is currently underway.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
