DEWITT — DeWitt City Council members decided they need more time to consider exactly what kind of structure should occupy the property at 911 Sixth Ave., the former site of Murf’s Tap.
At the council meeting Aug. 15, councilman Kurt Ketelsen made a motion to approve a formal offer by Bush-Conn LLC, the president of which is local real estate agent Phil Bousselot, to purchase the vacant lot for $11,000.
However, the motion died for lack of a second, and therefore, was not approved.
Bousselot proposed to build a one-story office building on the property. Earlier this month, he made an offer of $7,500 to purchase the land, which the council turned down. The county assessor valued the property at $11,000, and Bousselot agreed to draw up another offer matching that amount.
When the updated proposal was brought before the council, members voiced their concerns about the structure’s size and how well it would blend in with neighboring buildings in the downtown area.
For example, councilwoman Luanne Smith said she was concerned the proposed building would be only one story. She wondered how it would look against the taller structures on the street.
When the aesthetics of the proposed building came into question, council members approved a motion by councilman Garey Chrones not to sell the lot until the city official sought requests for proposal.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said it was apparent the issue warranted more discussion by the council. He suggested they talk in more detail about what they would like a proposed building to look like in that location when the council hosts its next strategic planning session in January.
“This kind of caught us flat-footed,” Lindner explained. “We have put out requests for proposals in the past and not received any proposals. This came organically; if we do put out an RFP in the future, we will require more details in regard to size, what the business is, what new jobs it will create, the materials used and concepts of what it will look like.”
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
