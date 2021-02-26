DEWITT — At the DeWitt City Council meeting Feb. 15, the council addressed the following business:
• Set a public hearing to review funded activities undertaken by the city and the DeWitt Referral Center. The city received a Community Development Block Grant and provided the center up to $38,070 for COVID-19 relief. The money was given for emergency food services. The hearing will take place at the March 1 council meeting at 7 p.m.
• Set a public hearing for March 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss the city’s urban renewal plan. The plan sets the parameters for where and what projects will be eligible for tax increment financing funds. The projects include residential and commercial developments.
TIF is a government tool that subsidizes businesses by refunding a portion of their property taxes to help finance development within the TIF zone.
TIF funds can be used to attract new employers to the area and to encourage existing businesses to expand.
• Approved changes to the city’s residential building codes. The edits affect plumbing, electrical and mechanical laws. The three amendments align the city’s building codes with those of the state, which is the city’s typical practice, said City Administrator Steve Lindner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.