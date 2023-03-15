DEWITT — A community tradition will continue once again this year in DeWitt.
First Central State Bank and Motion Raceworks will partner to present this year’s annual Community Easter Egg hunt in DeWitt. The event will begin at 1 p.m. April 1 at the Central DeWitt Community MS/HS outdoor sports complex.
The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and First Central’s mascot Packy Panda will start at 12:30 p.m.
Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group also will have a “Golden Ticket” hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.