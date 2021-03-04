DEWITT — A community tradition will continue once again this year in DeWitt.
First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will partner to present this year’s annual Community Easter Egg hunt in DeWitt. The event will begin 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Central DeWitt Community middle/high school outdoor sports complex.
The hunt will be separated into age divisions, with groups featuring 1 and 2; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; and 7 through 9.
This year will look a little different than in years past. Volunteers will wear masks and organizers are encouraging attendees to wear masks. Pictures normally set with the Easter Bunny and First Central State Bank’s mascot Packy Panda will not be set up. Both will be in attendance, but will not be in a set location before or during the hunt.
Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group also will have a “Golden Ticket” hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
