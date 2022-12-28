DEWITT — Given the fact economic conditions have caused the highly anticipated project to be held up, members of the DeWitt City Council amended its development agreement with the developer of the former Iowa Mutual building.
In the spring, the project – which consists of the Iowa Mutual office building in downtown DeWitt being renovated to create market-rate apartments – had gotten underway with crews clearing furniture and remaining items from the property.
However, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner explained the developers – Bush Construction of Davenport – are waiting for financing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be approved. Therefore, the developer requested the city increase the terms of the agreement.
Originally, the city agreed to a 12-year TIF rebate agreement with payments not to exceed $900,000.
City council members approved increasing it to a 16-year tax increment financing rebate agreement, with payments not to exceed $1.2 million.
Utilizing TIF is an urban renewal strategy widely employed by municipalities to subsidize redevelopment efforts in infrastructure, industry and community-improvement initiatives. The money is generated by diverting future property tax revenue increases toward economic development projects.
When properties are improved – through new buildings, expansions, or additions – their taxable valuation increases, and TIF money comes from that increase. The city gets about 80% of the taxes that come from the growth, with the rest going to the school district and county government.
TIF money is not drawn directly from a city’s budget, and the school, county and city still receive tax revenue on the base value of properties.
“Interest rates have gone up since this project started,” Lindner noted. “They reached out to see if we could make this adjustment. Obviously, it’s a lot of money, but it’s a project we need to see get done … it’ll be beneficial to the downtown area and the whole community.”
Bush Construction, of Davenport, is investing about $14 million into the building to do a complete renovation and turn it into 53 apartments of varying sizes.
Traffic counts along 11th street discussed
City council members also discussed the results of a study conducted of the traffic signals at 11th Street and Maynard Way and 11th Street and East Fourth Avenue by Origin Design.
The city entered into an agreement with the company in September to study the stoplights at each intersection, as the waiting time at those lights were becoming problematic, Lindner said.
Jeri Vondera, an engineer with Origin Design, provided a report with her recommendations based on traffic counts taken this fall.
Given not all of the council members were present at the Dec. 19 meeting, Lindner recommended they continue the discussion of Vondera’s suggestions at a future meeting, but among her recommendations was to take the traffic signal at 11th Street and Maynard Way “out of coordination” with the other signals along 11th Street, which will allow the signal to change cycles based on the level or demand of traffic.
At the 11th Street and East Fourth Avenue intersection, Vondera said left turns could be made from both directions on 11th, even with oncoming traffic. Right now, the system is set up to allow drivers to make left-hand turns but protects them by not allowing traffic to move in the other direction.
Vondera said the site is a good location for drivers to “make good turning decisions” given it’s flat.
Lindner said the council will follow-up with another discussion when all the members are present and able to contribute their opinions and ideas.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a change order for the Westwood Drive resurfacing project. The only and final change order will increase the cost of the project $30,706.78 based on the final measured quantities, bringing the final cost to $357,942.73.
• Approved doing business with DeWitt Bank & Trust and First Central State Bank.
• Approved releasing a forgivable loan mortgage on the property at 303 Fifth St. Ted and Heather Jaques were participants in the city’s 2017 owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program and entered into a forgivable loan mortgage agreement with the city for $31,425 for repairs and improvements to the home. Per the terms of the agreement, the mortgage has completely depreciated by the Jacqueses living in the home for five years.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
