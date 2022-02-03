DEWITT — When Jacob Hayward came back to eastern Iowa to practice as an optometrist in DeWitt, he and his wife Caitlin were looking forward to starting a family and building a business together.
Fast-forward several years, and they are the parents of three young children and the owners of DeWitt Eyecare, which they bought from Dr. Mervin Hassebrock in 2016.
This March, they’ll embark on another phase of their life here when they break ground for a new building just off the exit of U.S. 61.
“We were looking at what the next step is. What do we want to do?” Hayward said.
On their wish list was a larger facility with space for more exam rooms and other amenities to further enhance patient care.
It all came together when they found the perfect piece of land on the north side of 11th Street next to the AmericInn and across from Spahn and Rose.
“Things just started to align, and here we are,” Hayward said.
The location just off a U.S. 61 exit attracted them because it will be convenient for patients from DeWitt, as well as other surrounding cities.
The new 4,600-square-foot building will include six exam rooms, double the number at the current location at 1107 Ninth Ave., which is about 2,500 square feet.
“We are looking toward the future,” Hayward said of the plans for the new space. “We’d love to have new practitioners.”
Ultimately, an additional six employees may be added, he said.
“It also will accommodate more people coming in, and more parking,” Hayward said. “We’re going to add a few other things to the facility.”
That includes a finishing lab, which will allow patients to get their glasses sooner. The lab will have lenses on hand, and staff can make modifications on site rather than sending them to a lab.
“Doing the work here allows a faster turnaround time and better service,” he said.
DeWitt Eyecare also will expand its selection of frames by 200 pieces and add curbside service for pickups.
“We’re really excited about adding to the community,” he said.
The new facility is expected to be completed and the operation moved in by the end of the year.
Maquoketa Eyecare, which the Haywards also own, will merge into the DeWitt operation. The office, which currently is open for appointments on Thursdays, will close April 30. They will be keeping patients up-to-date on the changes through various communications.
“We’ve decided to merge the two offices and transition all of our patients’ care here for five-day-a-week access at a central location,” Hayward said.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
