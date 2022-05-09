DEWITT — DeWitt city officials knew expanding the city’s fire station would be costly considering the state of the economy. They figured prices for the work would be higher than what’s typical.
They just didn’t know how much higher.
However, once bids were received, the sticker shock set in. What was originally estimated as a $2.8 to $3 million project will be nearly twice that as the lowest of the four bids for the work is an even $5 million. That bid was submitted by Tricon of Dubuque and approved by the council.
The project includes nearly 9,000 square feet of new interior space for meeting, offices, storage, and training as well as an upper level that could, in the future, be turned into living quarters if the facility expands to a full-time department.
“It was more than we anticipated,” DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said bluntly of the cost. “This was not a surprise that it was more than we anticipated, but it was a surprise how much more than we anticipated. There was a bit of a pit-in-the-stomach feeling.”
The price hike is attributed to a number of factors, including the cost of steel and fuel and a lack of competitiveness among subcontractors, Lindner said.
“Uncertainty on how long it takes to get supplies can affect the cost of work,” Lindner said.
Before the council approved the contract with Tricon, DeWitt Finance Director Deanna Rekemeyer consulted the city’s financial advisers to see if the project is still feasible. City officials also consulted the fire station’s building committee — made up of Bryan Herington, Jeremy Coates, Alan Edwards, Brad Terhune and department chief Scott Besst — to see if anything could be knocked off the project’s plans to save some money.
Lindner said about $100,000 was shaved off the bottom line, including swapping roof trusses from steel to wood.
“(The committee) worked many years to come up with this project, worked with an architect, and really have made what is a functional long-term department,” Lindner said. “To end up with a project (costing) significantly more was a little bit frustrating. But we stepped back, figured it out, and we know what’s important to get done. We have a lot of time and money already invested.”
Financing the project
Now that the project and all its components are approved, the city will need to pay for it.
Lindner said the amount needed to borrow will become clearer once the project gets underway, but suggested the council approve a maximum of $2.5 million.
“Many cities are in the same situation we are,” Lindner said. “What (financial advisors) told us was that most of the other cities are moving forward (with their projects). The ones that aren’t can’t borrow. They don’t have the option. The ones that can, are.”
Rekemeyer said it wouldn’t be prudent to reject the bids and try again next year.
“The risk you take is, if you bid it in the fall, next year (the cost) is even worse, and you need to pay additional engineering fees,” Rekenmeyer advised.
Lindner said the city could pay for the cost overrun with tax increment financing (TIF) money, but that would have a negative trickle-down effect on other planned projects in the future.
The borrowed $2.5 million — in the form of general obligation bonds — would put the city near its borrowing limit.
State law limits the amount of money municipalities can borrow. The law, called the Constitutional Debt Limit, says cities cannot borrow more than 5% of the total value of taxable property within the city.
If the full $2.5 million is utilized, DeWitt would be near 88% of its borrowing capacity, a figure Lindner said is not ideal. However, city officials will plan to pay off the debt aggressively, and that percentage would decrease significantly by fiscal year 2024, Lindner said.
And since DeWitt is experiencing growth in both residential and commercial construction, an anticipated increase in property tax revenues should help ease the financial strain of the added borrowing, Lindner said.
Lindner said the added fire department project cost would not cause an increase in the city’s tax rate.
Fire department officials plan to seek grants to help cut down the overall cost of the project.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
