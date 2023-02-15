DEWITT — The expansion at the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department is coming along, slowly but surely, but Fire Chief Bob Sandry said while officials hoped the project would be completed by this fall, it looks like a more reasonable date will be Jan. 2024.
“Supplies is the issue,” Sandry noted. “Getting the things we need in a timely fashion … so many people are having this issue, and we are not an exception. We had our fingers crossed for (a completion date of) November, but now we’re hoping for next January.”
One year ago, the city hired Origin, an engineering firm, to oversee the design work for the expansion, which is estimated to cost $2.8 million.
The project is being funded by bonds, and did not require an increase in the city’s property tax asking.
Improvements to the fire department, located at 711 10th St., had been on the city’s radar for some time, as the facility had some deficiencies, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said at the time.
The addition will add around 9,500 square feet and will expand the building west all the way to Eighth Avenue. The project will provide space for training, gathering/office space and a flex-use upper story.
Sandry said the second story eventually could be used for housing full-time firefighters, should the need arise.
“At this time, we’re leaving that space wide open,” he explained. “But, if we ever get to a point where DeWitt becomes a full-time department, we thought ahead to have that space available. (The city of) DeWitt continues to grow every year, and that’s great to see. And we have to keep up with that growth, too.”
FAnother area to which the department has expanded is on the south end of town, where volunteers have set up a training facility on Lake Street.
Sandry said about nine or 10 years ago, the department began setting up shipping containers to use for various kinds of training.
The use of steel shipping containers in fire and rescue training has grown rapidly, Sandry noted. Fire departments in East Dubuque and Decorah both use them, as does the Rock Island Arsenal.
The structures are tough, versatile and economical.
Building a structure or structures to use for training can tax departments’ budgets, Sandry noted, and said using the containers is effective and cost-efficient.
“When we started making plans for a facility, we asked the city where we could put it,” Sandry recalled. “They suggested by the south water town by Lake Street. It’s a perfect place … it’s not within the city, people won’t smell the smoke and there’s a lock on the gate to get out there. It’s just about trying to find the man hours to get things done out there that’s been difficult. But we’re very excited about it.”
The department has five shipping containers at the site and is looking to obtain more supplies to expand and enhance the training facility.
Saturday, Feb. 25, the department will host its annual Euchre tournament fundraiser at Murphy’s Pub in DeWitt. There also will be silent auction items, a paddle raffle and a live band following the tournament.
The department is looking for volunteers to help at the event. Anyone who is willing can email the fire department fundraising committee at dewittfd@gmail.com, or contact one of the members with questions or donations.
Committee members are Al Edwards (563) 940-2426, Bob Sandry (563) 212-4085, John Thiel (563) 529-7506 and Luke Fletcher (563) 219-4963.
All donors will be publicly displayed during the event and noted via social media.
Sandry said while the department is 27-volunteers strong, he would love to see people step into the three remaining openings. Anyone interested can contact the fire department.
