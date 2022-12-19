DEWITT - New, bright lights cast an even glow on aisles of colorful food. Two massive freezers hum quietly in the background. Shopping carts are parked off to the side, ready for use.
The new DeWitt Referral Center Food Pantry offers a stark contrast to its predecessor, and its recent opening came at just the right time — since October, usage has doubled, according to director Michelle Ehlinger.
“The wintertime is tough. People have their heat bills and things. It’s tough,” Ehlinger said.
Users of the pantry can show up during business hours, grab a shopping cart, and — with assistance from a staff member — shop for much-needed food. They can snake their way through grocery store-like shelving and gather items like pasta, soup, cereal and other non-perishables, but also can choose from a selection of ready-made, microwavable meals, meat and sundry toiletries and cleaning supplies. Dog food, diapers and formula also are among the available items.
This shopping experience is different from the center’s previous food distribution, which included ready-made boxes that were handed to clients.
The store-like atmosphere allows clients to grab just what they want, reducing waste.
Donations flow in
A benefit of having such a large area for the food is that donations can be stocked as soon as they are received. It also gives Ehlinger and her staff the ability to purchase larger amounts of product.
The pantry’s shelves are partially stocked thanks to revenue generated by the Referral Center’s Thrift Store, which occupies the southern half of the new building located at 914 14th Ave.
“We always thought we had enough (food) at the last place because everything was condensed,” said Referral Center Assistant Director Tamara Cooper. “But we did not have the shelf space, and now we see we were lacking in a lot of items.”
One of those items is kids cereal, which takes up a veritable amount of space on the shelves. Ehlinger said it’s important to have food that kids enjoy, and the cereal is one of them.
“They’ve said some of the cereal tastes like wood,” Ehlinger said, adding having a variety is key.
Thanks to an industrial-size cooling and freezing system, the pantry can stock a variety of meat and perishable food on site. A refrigerator at the back of the building holds dozens of ready-made meals users can heat in the microwave. Ehlinger said Randy’s Neighborhood Market, Casey’s and Kwik Star all provide this type of food.
Meat is always high on the list of sought donations because now — finally, Ehlinger said — they have the storage to keep it stocked.
“(Meat) is expensive. We’ll go to Randy’s (Neighborhood Market) and get $300-$400 of meat, but everything is up, man. It’s all expensive,” Ehlinger said. “Randy’s works with us so well; they just gave us round-up money. Organizations like them … we couldn’t do it without them.”
Needs rise
With the need for food assistance spiking, Ehlinger said there isn’t one particular cause. A combination of less free and reduced lunch offerings at public schools and inflated food costs have stretched everyone’s dollar.
“And our clients are struggling, man, they are struggling,” Ehlinger said. “People think all our clients are single moms living on welfare, and that’s not it anymore. We have clients who are coming here who have never been here before. People are proud and they don’t want to ask for anything, but their kids are hungry.”
The need is immense” Ehlinger said. “And it’s constant.”
In November, 124 families and 365 people used the Referral Center’s services.
The pantry is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but those hours don’t work for everyone because some clients work full-time jobs and come by after work, Ehlinger said. She will meet clients there after hours by appointment.
Although both Ehlinger and Cooper said they won’t turn anyone away, the Referral Center does have residency and income requirements for clients to use the pantry. They must either live within the Central DeWitt School District or open enroll into the district. To become a client, income documentation and proof of residency is mandatory.
Grand opening?
At the Referral Center’s old location on Eighth Street, before monthly board meetings Ehlinger was forced to rearrange the clothing racks so there would be enough space to sit.
Now, there’s a room to accommodate large group gatherings with a large board table.
At the old location, it was difficult for individuals looking for financial assistance — such as rent or utility help — to meet with Ehlinger or another staff member in private.
Now, there are designated private meeting spaces for just that purpose.
And while these amenities are all up and running, Ehlinger said she’s not quite ready to hold an open house for the building. There are still kinks to work out, and decorations to hang. And considering the facility is entering its busiest season — at least in volume of donations – it may be a while before such an event takes place.
“We want to get all the decorations up before we have a grand opening,” Ehlinger said. “All operations are up and running, but we are still finding out the best way to do things.”
New Referral Center a grassroots endeavor
In late 2019, Referral Center officials admitted the current center, located at 615 Eighth St. in DeWitt, was out of room. That, coupled with roof and building maintenance troubles, necessitated a move.
The Referral Center’s board purchased a lot on 14th Avenue in November 2019 and kicked off a $1 million fundraising campaign shortly thereafter which raised nearly $200,000 in its first two months.
As with most aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the campaign to a grinding halt. However, three months later it restarted, and despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the organizing committee had raised nearly its entire goal by April 2021.
Construction on the new, 9,000 square-foot building began in the spring of 2021 and volunteers helped organize the Thrift Store’s opening in August 2022.
