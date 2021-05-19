DEWITT — The Clinton County office for Iowa State Extension and Outreach was recently awarded a “Growing Together” grant that will help provide fresh produce for those in need within the Central DeWitt School District.
The DeWitt Community Garden, located off Eighth Avenue on the north side of town, will have rows reserved for donation gardening opportunities. Members of the public will be able to help by planting, weeding, and harvesting vegetables that will be donated to the DeWitt Referral Center throughout the summer.
The donation gardening aspect of the Community Garden will help those most in need in the community by providing access to fresh, locally grown produce.
The Community Garden is open to the public for anyone interested in planting their own vegetables, squash, melons, or flowers. The garden plots have a 30-inch raised bed row, covered by plastic mulch to help with weed control and drip irrigation for the water supply.
Interested parties can reserve plots — each plot equals 20 feet — for planting produce of their choice. While the Community Garden is free to use, a rental agreement must be signed prior to planting any plot. Goodwill donations for Clinton County Master Gardeners are appreciated.
Gayle Powell and Andrea Witt, co-presidents of the Clinton County Master Gardeners, noted that community gardens are an example of the Master Gardeners’ goals of educating and assisting others to learn about gardening. Master Gardener volunteers will be available to offer advice and support throughout the growing season.
Community gardens have a long list of proven benefits including providing fresh healthy produce, low-cost alternatives to store-bought fruits and vegetables, and STEM education opportunities for youths, as well as encouraging active outdoor family time and strengthening the community through common goals.
Anyone interested can call Sam Genson, County Director for the Clinton County office of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, at (563) 659-5125 or email him at sgenson@iastate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.