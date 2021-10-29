DEWITT — City officials are exploring uses for the $773,730.85 the city is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
The ARP was a federal COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11. Money from the stimulus package was intended to provide financial safety nets to American families, offer small-business grants and expand funding for education and housing. The bill also provided $350 billion to help state, local, and tribal governments bridge budget shortfalls and mitigate the fiscal shock brought on by the pandemic. Uses for the money include replacing lost revenues and investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The amount of money municipalities received was based on population.
DeWitt Finance Director Deanna Rekemeyer on Oct. 18 provided to the city council insight on how the money could be spent.
The breakdown
“Steve (Lindner, DeWitt city administrator) and I have had some discussions for potential uses. One of the things we had thought of was losses of city revenues, which clearly we had several that were affected by COVID,” Rekemeyer explained.
Lost city revenues in calendar year 2020 totaled $264,136, Lindner said. The main area of revenue loss for the city was felt by the parks & recreation department, which operates the fitness center and aquatic center in addition to hosting various programs and activities.
“These include road use tax, hotel/motel tax … we also were not doing items like vehicle inspections or tickets which affect our court fine revenue,” Rekemeyer said. “Even items like liquor/beer licenses that the state was not processing any payments for.”
Another main area of revenue loss was derived from additional purchases the city made to combat the pandemic, including masks, gloves, sanitation chemicals and additional personal protection equipment for first responders.
Lindner said through funding provided by a separate round of federal relief funds, commonly called the CARES act, a majority of that revenue loss was backfilled.
Of that revenue loss, about $237,000 has been put back into the city’s finances from that federal relief.
Potential revenue losses for fiscal year 2021 have not been realized yet, Lindner said. There could be more money needed once those numbers are equated.
“Things are better than they were, but I don’t believe we are all the way back (to capacity) at the fitness center,” Lindner said. “We believe that even though many people have come back, not everyone has come back.”
Possible uses
Due to the city’s projectable revenue losses having been backfilled, Rekemeyer said the council could instead decide to allocate the money toward an infrastructure project.
One idea proposed by Rekemeyer was to use the money for a potential expansion of Industrial Street, a project the city has had on its to-do list for a while. Rekemeyer said that is still a possibility, but the city would need other funding sources to make the project a reality, and those “have not come to pass,” she said.
Council member Kurt Kettelsen proposed using the money to install water and sewer infrastructure where the Industrial Street expansion footprint would be. That, Rekemeyer said, would be possible.
With the future of that project still in the air — and the ARP funds having a spending deadline of December 2026 —using the ARP money for a possible Industrial Street expansion received lukewarm reception from the council.
“Could all of it go to a project that’s already been started?” asked council member Garey Chrones. “What would scare me is, the longer you wait to allocate these funds, that they (could) disappear. That’s my cynicism; I don’t trust the government.”
Rekemeyer said this would be possible — the city has already received half of its allocation, and the other half will arrive in August 2022.
Talk then centered around the city’s 2022 street project, which includes a complete overhaul of the utilities and street surface in the 800 block of First Street. The extent of the utility overhaul is not clear yet, Lindner said.
Early estimates showed the entire project will cost about $2.1 million, Lindner said, but that number could change as costs become clearer. The ARP funds could cover the sewer and water service position of the work. Lindner said he would gather estimates on what that portion of the project would cost and provide the council with that data at a later meeting.
Lindner said using the federal money to pay for the First Street work would provide the city more flexibility in paying for another project down the road, which could be the Industrial Street expansion.
Council member and mayor pro tem Steve Hasenmiller said he would like to see some of the federal money set aside to use in case DeWitt experiences a rash of water main breaks this winter. Last year, city workers repaired an unprecedented 21 water main breaks of varying degrees of severity.
“If you do a water meter replacement, you can count those costs,” Rekemeyer said.
No formal decision regarding the use of the ARP funds was made at the Oct. 18 meeting.
