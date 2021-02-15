DEWITT – Jennifer Shaw Strang woke up Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 with a sore throat, fever and headache.
In a typical year, the Central DeWitt graduate and first-grade teacher at Harrison Elementary in Davenport would have chalked up the symptoms to her usual onset of strep throat.
But 2020 was anything but typical, thanks to the coronavirus.
Two days later, after having sequestered herself in her bedroom in an effort to keep the rest of her family safe, Strang tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to her sore throat, fever and unrelenting headache, Strang battled extreme fatigue, dizziness and nausea, lost her senses of taste and smell for a few days and endured stomach issues.
Yet, after all was said and done, Strang counted her blessings.
“I was so scared of COVID,” she related. “The fact that it can be really bad for a small percentage of people. I had read horror stories of perfectly healthy people dying from it, so I thought of myself as one of the lucky ones who didn’t end up in the hospital.”
Strang then made the decision to help others by donating her plasma. She learned about convalescent plasma donation from her doctor, who said it would be great if — once she felt better — she donated.
The Convalescent Plasma Donation Program at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) — which collects and distributes blood and plasma donations in Clinton and Jackson counties — enables those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered from their symptoms to donate their blood or plasma to help those who are currently ill with the virus.
Strang has O negative blood, which makes her a universal donor and is a type blood banks certainly could use a lot more of, now more than ever.
Amanda Hess, who is the director of donor and public relations for MVRBC in Davenport, said she knows numerous people and businesses have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.
Sadly, the blood-banking business has been no exception.
“I have never experienced anything like this,” said Hess, who has worked at MVRBC for almost 14 years. “And my colleagues, some of whom have been in blood banking for more than 20 and 30 years, have also never experienced anything like this. The prolonged loss of 20% to 40% of our mobile blood drive operations continues to challenge blood supplies after nine months.”
Blood banks, like other businesses, are shifting a lot of practices and operations in order to acclimate to this “new normal,” Hess said. Most of their current and ongoing losses are coming from schools and businesses that have not re-opened or are still hesitant to allow events (such as blood drives) to occur at their facilities.
“Blood donations and operations are part of the essential network of healthcare services in our communities that cannot be put on hold during this pandemic,” she noted. “Blood products have short shelf lives, so we must constantly be replenishing these life-saving gifts with new donations.”
Hess said the blood center has been experiencing days and even weeks when they have less than a three-day supply of certain blood types.
This, she related, is especially true for O negative red blood cells and AB plasma products, that can be used with all patients due to compatibility as universal blood products.
Erica Barker, who is a donor relations consultant for MVRBC in Dubuque, said in 2020, the organization estimated a loss of 35,000 units of blood from the beginning of the pandemic. It was especially concerning during the holidays, as the need always is higher at that time of year.
MVRBC continues to work with groups that cannot host onsite blood drives, and to get creative and add new community partners who are willing to host as they learn about the need.
“There is always a need for blood,” Barker related. “Holidays, weather, traumas are all factors that can impact blood inventories. We never thought we would add a pandemic to that list, but the need continues as does the need for convalescent plasma, which has come out of the pandemic as an additional product we collect for COVID patients still struggling to recover.”
Strang said she donates blood three to four times a year, so when it came time to donate plasma, she had a relative idea of what to expect.
Individuals are able to donate 28 days after their last COVID-19 symptom.
“It was pretty easy,” Strang shared. “It took about one and a half hours, and the only thing that hurt was the needle, which doesn’t really hurt at all.”
Strang was told she could donate once a week until her antibodies were gone, which usually last about four months.
Hess said the convalescent program was started in the spring of 2020 to help COVID-19 patients.
“Antibody-rich plasma products are still one of the few investigational treatments available to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There was a timeframe in the late fall of 2020 where we were experiencing a severe shortage of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. For about a month, we had to import those products from our blood center resource sharing network across the country.”
The shortage was nationwide, and prompted increased support from national associations and the department of health and human services to support more volunteer donations.
Because of these efforts, Hess said the supply of convalescent plasma is fairly strong.
“If someone meets the criteria, we ask that they go to our website to fill out a self-referral form and upload their test results,” Barker said. “After reviewing submissions, we will follow up with the donors to schedule a plasma donation at one of our centers or a mobile drive that has the ability to collect the product.”
Anyone with questions may call patient services at (833) 610-1025 or email patientservices@mvrbc.org.
Barker will celebrate her two-year anniversary at MVRBC in April. Personally and professionally, like so many others, she has struggled to find a balance and make sense of all that’s transpired.
But doing something to help others — like convalescent plasma donation — is one way people can experience the good in such an adverse and complex time.
“2020 was a year like no other,” Barker shared. “Lives have been lost, families are feeling the load of losing loved ones, balancing work and school in virtual settings and everyone feels the pain of the pandemic in different ways. I’ve never been through anything like this before, but I will say that I have learned patience, grace and found a way to remain positive through it all.”
