DEWITT — A proposed residential development on DeWitt’s southwest side is closer to becoming a reality.
The DeWitt City Council recently approved the final plat for the Steeplegate subdivision that will allow oversized garages and outbuildings.
The plat approval paves the way for the project’s engineer, Eldridge Lumberyard, to begin installing infrastructure and developing the area, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
“We’re pretty excited about getting this going,” Lindner said. “Eldridge Lumberyard has worked hard on this and there’s been a pretty good planning process with them.”
The new lots will be serviced by septic systems and be more than 2 acres in size. Landowners will be able to construct large outbuildings and garages with building materials that mirror the lot’s house.
“I think they will be fairly popular lots,” Lindner said. “There have been people asking about it.”
Medical leave policy extended
At the April 5 meeting, the City Council extended the city’s family medical leave policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan, a measure recently adopted by the federal government, paved the way for the extension that will expire Sept. 30. The city policy says city employees can be excused from work obligations if they are:
• Getting a COVID-19 vaccination shot.
• Recovering from complications from the vaccine.
• Waiting for results of a COVID-19 test or diagnosis.
The policy also provides leave pay at two-thirds of the employee’s regular pay if they are caring for a child whose school or daycare is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19.
Additionally, the policy says an employee can reset their two-week leave window if they were absent due to COVID-related issues.
“The city is not obligated to extend this leave,” Lindner said. “The leave has been helpful during the pandemic in working with employees to stay home when sick or exposed to COVID.”
In other matters, the council:
• Approved two lien releases. A lien is a legal right or claim against a property by a creditor, in this case, the city of DeWitt. Liens can be removed, giving the owner full and clear title to the property. One lien was on 103 Ninth Ave. for $1,027.70 to cover a sidewalk installation charge that was a part of the 2017 storm water construction project in the area. The property owner paid the lien in full, city documents say. The second lien was on 623 Third St. for construction of a driveway approach. The owner paid the lien in full, city documents say.
• Authorized a mortgage release for 410 Third Ave. The property’s owners, Walter and Peggy Doty, participated in the city’s 2016 low-to-moderate income, owner-occupied home rehabilitation program. Over the past five years, the Dotys have depreciated the $24,999 forgivable loan with the city by living in the home full time, Lindner said.
• Authorized the mortgage release of 811 14th Ave. The property’s owner, Shawna Melvin, participated in the city’s 2016 low-to-moderate-income, owner-occupied home rehabilitation program. Over the past five years, Melvin has depreciated the $24,800 forgivable loan with the city by living in the home full time, Lindner said.
• Authorized the mortgage release of 809 10th Ave. The property’s owner, Margaret Cerach, participated in the city’s 2016 low-to-moderate-income, owner-occupied home rehabilitation program. Over the past five years, Cerach has depreciated the $24,999 forgivable loan with the city by living in the home full time, Lindner said.
• Authorized the mortgage release of 1115 Seventh St. The property’s owner, Lois Ester, participated in the city’s 2016 low-to-moderate-income, owner-occupied home rehabilitation program. Over the past five years, Ester has depreciated the $24,500 forgivable loan with the city by living in the home full time, Lindner said.
• Approved the release of a utility lien placed on 1128 Fourth St. Ct. The lien of $425.03 was paid in full, Lindner said.
• Approved a refinancing of bonds originally issued by the city in 2016 and 2017. The council authorized the refinancing of no more than $6 million in bonds. Lindner said the move will save the city $382,000 in interest payments over the next 14 years.
• Approved a temporary street closure in the 500 block of 10th Street from 4 p.m. May 1 to noon May 2. The closure will allow RAGBRAI organizers a chance to practice setting up a tent and service area in anticipation of the RAGBRAI overnight stop in DeWitt on July 30. The closure will not affect the First Central State Bank driveway, Lindner said.
• Approved a $40 cell phone stipend for Dennis Schnoor, the sexton at Elmwood Cemetery. Lindner said Schnoor has been using his private phone for city business and believed the stipend was appropriate.
“The sexton takes calls throughout the year to prepare for funerals and burials,” Lindner said.
