A DeWitt resident asked the City Council to help keep his head above water, so to speak.
Paul Seyller, who owns a property at 610 First St., discovered leaking bathroom plumbing after the apartment he owns had been vacant for several months. While Seyller avoided serious water damage to the structure — the sink was leaking into a dirt crawl space — he did accrue a hefty utility bill.
Seyller wrote to the city and requested some relief on the near $800 he owed in water and sewer bills that stemmed from the leak.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner recommended the council waive the sewer bill, minus the minimum monthly cost of $19.53, but still charge Seyller for the water, which totaled $350.66.
The council agreed.
TIF debt, payments approved
The council approved a series of Tax Increment Financing obligating funds from urban renewal tax revenues.
Utilizing TIF is a public financing strategy cities use to subsidize economic development and infrastructure projects. TIF can be used to spur private investment in areas deemed to possess high economic need. To use TIF, cities divert future incremental property tax revenue from a defined district to an economic development project. Or, in this case, reimburse entities for additional taxes paid on properties.
The reimbursements approved include varying amounts to the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., Tiefenthaler Development for the Cobblestone Estates subdivision, Diamond Rock for the Jacobson Farms subdivision, Maschio-Gaspardo, Expanders Americas, and Latham Pools,
In other business, the council:
• Held a public hearing, and conducted the first ordinance reading for a 25-year natural gas supply, operation and maintenance franchise with Mid-American. Mid-American has a gas line on the east side of DeWitt that services Guardian Industries. The previous 25-year franchise ends in February.
• Approved a city employee health insurance renewal. The renewal adds 6.5% percent to last year’s premiums across the board for single people ($847.63 annually), married couples (1,708.01), and families ($2,500.45).
• Set a public meeting for the Dec. 7 council meeting to review a proposed budget amendment. It is common practice for taxing entities to adjust their budgets as unforeseen needs arise. This amendment adjusts for insurance payments, FEMA reimbursements for derecho and COVID, incoming COVID payments from the state, and proceeds for the wastewater disinfection project.
• Authorized $10,000 in TIF money to improve the city’s sanitary sewer system including manhole cleaning and reconstruction. Lindner said the fixes are meant to reduce the inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sewer system.
• Authorized $30,000 in TIF money to cover administrative and legal costs for overseeing urban renewal projects.
• Moved $438,290.90 into a new fund for future street projects. The money is the remaining balance after the 10th Avenue reconstruction project — which was completed in the spring after being delayed — was finished.
“As it is, there is not a street reconstruction project scheduled for 2021, so these funds might be moved to a 2022 project or some other project, which will require another resolution,” Lindner said.
• Approved the release of a forgivable mortgage on 711 Fourth St., owned by Ricky Short. Short partook in the city’s owner-occupied home rehabilitation program, and per the terms of his agreement with the city, the loan has been depreciated.
• Approved the purchase of a snow blower for the DeWitt Police Station. The council agreed on a $1,000 allowance.
“Public Works would still do the main areas, but this would give the PD the ability to clear snow on walks and some other areas while Public Works is working on streets and the rest of the City,” Lindner said.
