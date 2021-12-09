DEWITT — A multi-family housing development received the green light from the DeWitt City Council, and construction is set to begin on the project this spring.
The council has approved a final plat for the project, which is set to bring 36 units of mixed-income, multi-family apartments. The development will be completed by North Arrow Partners of Villa Park, Illinois, and is an estimated $5 million investment, said North Arrow CEO Dulcinea Gillman.
“DeWitt is a growing and thriving community in need of more housing options,” Gillman said.
City officials have echoed those sentiments, and the council has pledged up to $350,000 in tax credits toward the development.
The need for such housing is a high priority, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
“LMI housing is necessary housing,” Lindner said. “We have people who have jobs in town, and they live in town.”
Gillman said there’s an underserved market of home-seekers that North Arrow is hoping to attract — young people.
“We want something that would be appealing to young people who want to move back to town,” Gillman said when the project was first announced. “That’s what I’ve heard there’s a need for. Maybe kids who grew up in town who need more options for where to live. We want to be a piece of that.”
The complex of townhomes would be constructed along an extension of 14th Street and Seventh Avenue in what is now a field owned by Dennis Campbell southeast of Casey’s and Brent’s Firehouse Coffee.
Gillman said North Arrow currently is working on construction drawings for the project, which will not include Section 8 housing. The housing will provide rental incentives for low-to-middle-income residents. Gillman said the parameters of those incentives have yet to be decided.
In the same Nov. 15 council meeting, city officials approved a second final plat. The Hickory Bend subdivision is a 10-lot residential development located adjacent to the new Fieldstone of DeWitt senior housing complex.
Developer Thad Hafner has been working on building out the area with single-family home since the area first was platted in 2006. The most recent approval encompasses the remaining 10 lots of the area that will be located along an extension of 18th Avenue, which currently ends in a cul-de-sac, and 14th Street, which would be extended west from its intersection with Maynard Way to meet with 18th Avenue.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
