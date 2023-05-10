DWITT — In what has become a sign of the times, members of the DeWitt City Council approved moving back the completion date for a housing project that is running behind schedule.
At its meeting May 1, the council agreed to amend the development agreement with Brookline Apartments II, LLC, for the workforce housing project that will be constructed at the west end of Ninth Street south of Casey’s.
The 36-unit housing project, city administrator Steve Lindner noted, is like many other projects in that it has been developing slowly and is now falling behind the initial schedule.
Lindner said the reason for the delay is something many communities are grappling with right now.
“It’s just a difficult time to get contractors and materials together,” he told the council.
The city agreed July 2022 to provide up to $500,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) rebates to develop the project. The project is also boosted by federal housing credits through the Iowa Finance Authority.
The completion date of the project will be pushed back a year, to Dec. 31, 2024.
It also will move the city’s TIF rebate schedule back a year, which means the first installment won’t be due until Dec. 1, 2026. The estimated cost of the project is between $8 million and $9 million.
Lindner noted, this probably will not be the only local project that will take longer to complete — another one right next door to the south, Tall Grass, is also behind schedule.
“(The developments) are lagging in their schedules,” he said. “They are likely to make similar requests for more time.”
Like the Brookline Apartments, both the Tall Grass and Iowa Mutual Lofts projects in DeWitt’s downtown also were scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.
Council members approved setting a public hearing for June 5 to consider vacating parts of Sellnau’s First Addition, originally platted as a right-of-way.
The purpose, Lindner explained, is to clean up property ownership issues regarding the hospital. In 1975, improvements to the building and parking lot were constructed on property platted as city ROW.
In particular, parts were platted as Hospital Drive and 11th Street. Lindner said the city permitted the work but there is no record of the city vacating that right of way. There also is no record of conveyance of the property to the hospital.
Setting the public hearing will be the first step in cleaning up the property issue, he said. After that, the council can consider an ordinance vacating the right of way and conveying said property to Genesis Health System.
In other business, the DeWitt City Council:
• Set a public hearing for 7 p.m. May 15, to consider a budget amendment for fiscal year 2022-2023. The amendment adjusts the budget for the unanticipated expenses and revenues that have occurred in the second half of the fiscal year. These often include grants, timing of projects and unexpected repairs and maintenance.
• Approved a special event application from MJs Central for an event from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 27. The proposed event will include a live band, street dance and outside alcohol service. MJs is requesting the closure of the 500 block of Eighth Street for the event.
------
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
